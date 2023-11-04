I Found an Executive Assistant Who Changed My Life - Here's How to Find Yours

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By the time I hired my executive assistant (EA), Christina, I was too late. Too Far, Too Late – I was president of a growing company in a fast-paced industry for 25 years before finally making the move. If I could go back I would have hired an EA 25 years ago.

When I started Clearfield I was going through a divorce, and in the worry-world work had become so absolute in my mind that I could no longer see the forest from between the trees. I hit a breaking point. Maybe if I had EA at the time, they would have recognized it.

Luckily, I had the support of the CFO and COO, who helped me and picked up the pieces I dropped as I dealt with that personal crisis. I’m grateful that we have a culture in which no one ever says, “That’s not my job.” But if I look at it seriously now, I think how much more effective it would have been for us if I had hired an executive assistant earlier: My partners could work on more strategic tasks or on their own personal issues. Could increase development. I could do it too.

Once I finally hired the right EA, it changed my life. Here’s how to find someone to make your conversion:

RELATED: How Entrepreneurs Can Leverage an Executive Assistant for Success and Peace of Mind

Involve others to help you find your partner

Finding the right EA is kind of like getting married. We look for someone who has similar values ​​and a similar understanding of what chaos is so that we can trust that person to figure out our world after being together for a while. However, in marriage, we go on a first date and find out if we can be compatible. In the trading world, we have to jump into that EA marriage and try to figure out whether it will ultimately work or not. In my case, I had a few false starts.

Once or twice I thought we had found the right person. One was exactly like me, but the HR manager said, “You two will fight like cats and dogs.” Just as friends and family can give us relationship advice before marriage, a team of others who know what we want from ea will help us find the right partner.

Instead of making an immediate hiring decision based on surface level abilities, we took time to vet someone through multiple layers of people who knew me well. Instead of going through our recruiter, the Vice President of Human Resources took the initiative personally – he knew me and the physical abilities and personality traits I wanted beyond the job description. I not only interviewed each person, but also the HR team and my entire executive staff. Sometimes, they knew me better than I knew myself. With their help in the EA dating process, I reached the right person who will make my life better.

RELATED: The 3-Step Process for Hiring Your First Assistant

be patient

Our company has a new phrase, “Perseverant Patience,” which reflects the wait taking place in our industry right now as we prepare for the federally funded deployment of nationwide broadband. This also applies to my process for hiring an EA. With sheer patience, the right person will come along.

It starts with putting effort into a detailed job description. A proper screening process is only worthwhile if we attract the right type of candidates, so start with a clear description of what the job will involve. One of the obstacles I faced in hiring an EA was that I never believed it would be a full-time job. Now, with only 80 percent of my EA time, I realized how much more I could use it, but at the time, we went into hiring with the idea that the role would support two other executives. I wrote down the specific objectives we hoped the role would accomplish, explaining how the EA would spend time with everyone and clarifying responsibilities. I then passed that description through a broad network of people within the company to review and edit it into the final copy.

Once we found the right candidates, we put them through a round of screening interviews, followed by final interviews with me and my team. We had almost reached the end of the process when someone on my staff recommended another person. So, we again went through the complete screening and final interview. Then, I found a person who I thought was the right person for the job, and we held another round of interviews, but this time, my staff said no. We didn’t find the right person until the third round, but everyone agreed Christina was the one – the system worked with enough time and sheer patience to get through it.

RELATED: Four Ways to Use an Executive Assistant Effectively

Anyone can avail the benefits

If we take a strategic and critical look at our work lives, we can all find areas where – while uncluttered by busy work – we can be more effective in our positions of supervision, management and strategy. Thanks to technology, virtual executive assistants can offer low-cost solutions to reduce that clutter and free up brain space for more productive leadership. Some leaders may think that hiring an EA means giving up their busy work, but with an EA to strategically manage my time, I’ve found that they eliminate the busy work, so someone You don’t have to do this either. Instead, I get to do more of what I love with less worry.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com