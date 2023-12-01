In general, I try my best to be generous to the people in my life. But let’s be real – gift giving season can be overwhelming. Apart from family and friends, I also have to think about my children’s teachers, coaches and activity leaders. That’s a lot of gifts to give – and a lot of money to spend.

Thankfully, I make it a priority to put money away in my savings account for vacations throughout the year. So I have some leeway when it comes to buying gifts.

Also, my siblings and I make it a point not to overdo it with gifts for each other’s families. The way we see it, we love getting together for the holidays and spending time together, and gifts are really secondary. So as a rule, we only exchange one item, and we aim to keep its price moderate so that no one feels pressured to spend more than they can afford.

With this in mind, I decided to head to Costco to buy gifts for my sister, brother-in-law, and three nieces. And I paid that amount for $85 (including tax).

Nice assortment of gifts

My sister and her family live in an apartment without much storage. Thus, they do not want too many or too big gifts because they do not have space to keep them. So I tried to focus on gifts for my sister and brother-in-law that don’t take up much space.

For my brother-in-law, I purchased a hot sauce gift set from Costco for $18.99. It has a good variety of flavors, and once the set is used, it collapses, so she won’t have to worry about where to store it.

For my sister, I spent $29.99 on the “Chocutory” set. It has a nice board and mixed chocolates. Since my sister loves to host, I thought a serving tray would be a nice gift for her – and it shouldn’t take up too much space.

Meanwhile, my three nieces are ages eight and under, which means shopping for them is a lot easier. This year, Costco had Squishmallows for $11.99. I collected three of them for my nieces and I’m sure they will be thrilled. So all told, that was about $36.

When we take that $36 and add $19 for the hot sauce collection and $30 for the chocolate board, that’s $85. But despite the tax, I still managed to buy gifts for my sister’s entire family and come away with a credit card tab of less than $100.

spend only what you are comfortable with

I can admit that I had not specifically set aside a budget to buy gifts for my sister and her family. Instead, I had a general idea of ​​what I wanted to spend — and it was more than $85. However, it turns out that I was able to find a great selection for that price point.

However, if money is tight in your world, you may want to set a specific budget and vow not to exceed it — especially if you’re buying gifts for close family. Chances are that your siblings or parents would be extremely upset if you blew your budget while buying gifts for them. So it would be better if you stick to the number with which you are comfortable.

Now. I can admit that I didn’t really make a purchase when I bought the above gifts because they were priced much lower than I expected. But still, if you’re on a budget, shop around – even when you have access to a store like Costco that’s known for its low prices. You never know when a retailer may have the price of an item lowered by a few dollars.

All told, I’m happy with my Costco gifts and I hope my sister’s family is happy too. But if not, the good thing about Costco is that you can return unwanted purchases without any hassle. And this is the last thing to keep in mind.

Retailers have fairly flexible return policies during the holidays, but it’s always good to read the fine details first. This way, if the gift you’re giving doesn’t work out properly, your recipient won’t be stuck with something he doesn’t want or can’t use.

