Haruna Yusuf Abba is a 27 year old political science graduate. An entrepreneur and politician, engaging in the mining business at a young age gave him a good idea of ​​what he wanted to do in the future.

Although her parents resisted her desire to venture into the artisanal mining business that has sprung up the tin town of Jos in Jos North Local Government Area of ​​Plateau State, Haruna followed her entrepreneurial instinct to become self-reliant. Did.

Starting from scratch and realizing that his passion could not be quenched, his parents eventually relented to allow him to conduct his own activities after school hours. They also later became referrals for those seeking their services.

“I started doing business in JSS 1. I go after school and on weekends. I am fond of business. I dedicate time to everything, and I don’t let time overlap.”

Now, founder of HY Interglobal Concept, Haruna’s portfolio has expanded into buying and selling of solid minerals such as gems, industrial mining and bureau de change transactions across the country.

At a young age, he had passion not only for business but also for politics. He described the two as innate, adding, “My own personal belief and view is that politics is a service to humanity while business is a legitimate and legitimate income earning venture. I have been in business for over 13 years of my life; Similarly, in politics, I was born with it.

“I had entertained the idea of ​​joining politics very early in life. Unfortunately, whenever this thought comes to my mind, I have to face the constraints of age and resources.

Engaging in politics has made Haruna a grassroots activist and supporter of good governance and youth political participation, which is why he ventured into student unionism during his undergraduate studies at the University of Jos.

This culminated in the establishment of an association called the GAMJI Memorial Club as well as him running for the position in the student union government elections, which he did not win.

Such setbacks did not deter him but inspired him to go into mainstream politics and contest for a seat in the Plateau State Assembly.

Although he lost the election, he reiterated that his quest is to become a successful politician and businessman.

“At the very least, if I have not yet been able to have the impact on humanity that I would like to and I have come to realize this fact, then it becomes relevant to me that I am fully committed to achieving my dream. Let me participate and contribute and not start with a pseudo-story.”

He said that by combining the two he realized that the government cannot provide jobs to everyone, hence there is a need for skills and innovation among the youth.

He advised the youth not to “choose leisure in the age of labour, so you will not labor in the age of leisure”, adding that this concept has been his greatest inspiration, pushing him into the struggle for a better society. .

“From student activism and unionism to mainstream politics, we lack only one thing, and that is the will to maintain patriotism even when the lights are off. To answer these questions, we as young people must be courageous not only to stand up but to stand up with the truth, because only the truth can heal our sick nation.

“Thus, if there is one thing I want to achieve through my memoir, it is to inspire other youth to look beyond the depressing stories of the past and stand against all odds for the process of our democracy. To be able to.”

