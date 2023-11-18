I drive a Tesla: Here’s how it saves me money

©Tesla

As a personal finance writer for GOBankingRates, I frequently report on saving money and planning responsibly for the future. However, I do have a guilty pleasure – I am a major car enthusiast, especially for European exotic and performance vehicles like Aston Martin, Porsche, McLaren and more.

Import performance vehicles are expensive beyond the sticker price – tyres, oil changes, insurance and maintenance make them not practical for day-to-day use. After much research, I chose the Tesla Model Y as my everyday driver. Some of my fellow car enthusiast friends gave me harsh criticism about my choice. He compared it to cooking in a microwave versus a Viking Professional oven. However, I retained my position for several reasons.

Teslas are fast and responsive and once you get used to one-pedal driving, this feature becomes a game-changer. Plus, the savings can’t be beat – and it’s more than just skipping the fuel pump. Here’s how I saved money by owning a Tesla.

1.Sticker Price

One of the top arguments about buying a Tesla is that you pay a premium for the gas savings. However, I disagree. The MSRP of the 2023 Model Y Long Range starts at $37,890. Including taxes and upgrades I paid about $45,000. Models at that price point include the Subaru Outback Limited, Audi A3 or Lexus UX.

2. Lower fuel costs

The most obvious and important way to save money by owning a Tesla is to get rid of fuel costs. Unlike traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, Teslas run entirely on electricity. Depending on your location and energy rates, electricity costs significantly less than gasoline. Charging your Tesla at home can be quite inexpensive, and many workplaces and public charging stations offer free or low-cost charging options.

I installed a Tesla wall charger for about $600. The charger was priced at $425 and professional installation was priced at $175. My Tesla is programmed to charge at night to be ready to go in the morning. I’m on my local energy company’s EV program which gives me low rates between 10:01 pm and 8 am

Based on low nighttime EV rates of 10 cents per kWh, charging my Tesla costs me about $30 a month. According to the Tesla app, I save about $150 per month on gas.

The best part is that this rate applies to everything I drive during those hours, not just my Tesla. I program my dishwasher and washer/dryer to run at midnight to save money overall on my electric bill.

3. Reduction in maintenance expenses

Teslas have fewer moving parts than conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This means there are fewer components that can wear out and require maintenance or replacement. I haven’t had to change the oil, transmission fluid, or service the exhaust system. Because of the regenerative brakes, I still have to replace the brakes at about 40,000 miles.

I rarely hit the brakes and instead ease off the accelerator, which converts kinetic energy into electricity while coasting while the car slows to a stop. This not only increases energy efficiency but also reduces wear and tear on brake pads and discs.

The following are my maintenance expenses during my Tesla ownership over the past two years:

Tires replaced after 35,000 miles: $1,500 (I chose premium Pirelli all-season tires that are foam-filled and specific to Teslas to reduce noise)

Annual Tire Rotation: $50

Annual change of cabin air filter: $53

The best part is that the tire rotation and air filter service is done right in my home, saving me time without having to drive the vehicle or take the car to the dealer. I simply leave the car outside my garage and if I’m not home a Tesla tech can enter the vehicle with my permission.

4. Federal and State Incentives

Depending on your location, you may be eligible for federal and state incentives for purchasing an electric vehicle. I didn’t have anything available at the time of purchase, but federal tax credits can reduce the cost of a new Tesla significantly.

Some states offer additional incentives, such as rebates, reduced registration fees, or access to high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes, which may further increase your savings.

If you own a small business and purchase a new Tesla in 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act allows eligible businesses to claim up to a $7,500 credit. Plus, if you drive your Tesla for business purposes at least 50% of the time, you can waive up to $28,900 since it weighs more than 6,000 pounds.

5. Competitive Insurance Rates

Car insurance was another big savings for me. I initially insured my Tesla through USAA because I had multiple vehicle and home insurance with the carrier. However, my monthly premium was about $250 per month.

I switched to Tesla insurance and saved a lot. Tesla coverage is not available in every state. However, if that’s the case, it’s worth a look. The premium is based on your driving, which is monitored through the Tesla app. Avoid tailgating, aggressive turning or sharp braking to keep your safety score above 90%.

I manage to maintain a safety score of 96% for a monthly premium of $105 per month for full coverage of 100/300/100 insurance and a $500 deductible with roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Last month, my protection score was 94 and my premium was $113 per month.

The biggest selling point for me on the Tesla coverage is that I was able to add my other vehicles at a flat rate of $90 per car for the same coverage as the primary Tesla, saving me hundreds of dollars. My teenager is one of the named insureds on one of my vehicle policies and because of her age I did not have to pay an extremely high premium.

takeaway

Overall I am happy with my Tesla. I save a lot of money in a number of ways and feel like I’m not compromising on a responsive drive and luxury vibe. I didn’t address the environmental benefits of driving a Tesla because the jury is still out on whether electric-vehicle batteries cancel out any potential sustainability benefits.

If I had to share any cons, I would say that the Tesla would be uncomfortable for long trips or road trips. Range anxiety is real and on the rare road trips I’ve taken I’ve had to stop to recharge more often because of my lead foot.

And despite Tesla’s impressive selection of high-speed Superchargers, I’ve noticed that as more people are buying Teslas, the lines and wait times to charge are getting longer. Not to mention, Mercedes EV owners will be able to use Tesla Superchargers in 2024, potentially causing further delays. Luckily, I use my Model Y mainly around town and charge it at home.

