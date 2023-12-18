'I don't think I ever had that much money': Woman says she got $1,300 bill from 'IRS' in the mail. The audience thinks it's a scam

The IRS reportedly told a TikToker he had to pay by Christmas. The audience is skeptical about whether the letter is legitimate or not.

The IRS warns that it has seen an increase in IRS-related scams during the holiday season. forbes It has been reported that these scams typically include fraudulent claims for stimulus checks (another stimulus check has not been approved), falsely informing people that there is something wrong with their tax return, tricking people into receiving gift cards or money transfers. The medium involves asking for payment and sending messages. Fake donation.

However, these scams are typically carried out via email or text message (to trick people into clicking on a phishing link) – not physical mail as this TikToker received.

Mandy (@ladymilipede)’s story started with business as usual. His father came to his room to give him some mail. The first time he did this, he got a lovely Christmas card for Mandy and her family.

But things changed when he gave her an envelope from the IRS. Mandy learned that the organization wanted her to pay them $1,380.24 by Christmas Day.

“Should I fuck Santa?” Mandy questions. “Is this a sorry joke?”

In a follow-up video, Mandy says she will need to “boss the f*ck up” to pay off the debt.

“I’ve never owned more than $1,000 at a time,” explains Mandy, adding that her net worth is negative due to her student loans. “…I think I can make $1,300. “I have to get fucked.”

His initial video had more than 840,000 views as of Monday morning and more than 1,000 comments.

@ladymilipede I don’t think I’ve ever had this much money at one time, I think it’s time to fuck the boss #fuck #bossup #payme ♬ Original Sound – Millipede Mandy

“You should contact the IRS and make sure it is a legitimate bill, it could be a scam. If it’s real ask for a payment deal,” the top comment read.

“There is one. Said I owed $4,000 and got a lawyer. Come to find out they owe me money. They screwed me, not me,” one person shared.

“Go online and register with the IRS to get an online profile. It will show your current tax balance, you can also apply for a payment plan,” another added.

Despite numerous comments urging the IRS to verify the letter, Mandy has yet to share any updates on the validity of the letter or her progress in earning the money to pay off the alleged debt.

The Daily Dot contacted Mandy for comment via Instagram direct message.

