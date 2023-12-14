“I don't regret it”: Young man shares the ups and downs of starting a watch business

Buhle Gotshaw started his business Ericsson Dora when he was 17 years old and in high school

Umlazi, a Durban resident, made a lot of sacrifices to find the best manufacturer for his watch brand, including dropping out of school

He spoke to Briefly News about his struggles, inspiration and how he plans to expand his business soon

Tebogo Mokwena, A news in brief Current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, analyzed policy changes and small business development at Vutivii Business News for three years.

His brother’s love for watches inspired Buhle Gotsha to start the business. Images: Buhle Gotsha

Source: Original

At the age of 18, Buhle Gotsha gave up scoring excellent marks during his matriculation year because he was passionate about starting a unique, classy, ​​timeless business. Ericsson Dora’s business is a testament to how she acted at the right time and how worthwhile her sacrifice was.

Started watch business at the age of 18

read this also

Collen Mashwana: A renowned entrepreneur, astute businessman and philanthropist based in South Africa

talking to news in briefGotsha, who hails from Umlazi, Durban, started his business in the middle of his matric year. He recalls how he sacrificed attending classes and studying to ensure that his business got the best start. Gottsha was inspired by his brother’s style, taste and love of watches to start his own watch company, Ericsson Dora. He was not fond of watches, but his relationship and love for his elder brother ignited a fire in him, resulting in him taking up pen and designing watches.

“This business started with a lot of sacrifices and a little cheating here and there. After designing the watches I spent a lot of time looking for the right manufacturer to help me make them. Once I found the right manufacturer, I had to raise the money for the watch, so I lied to my uncle and told him I needed the money to go to the matric dance. I took that money and invested it in my business. “I have no regrets about making the sacrifice,” he said.

read this also

Get to know the man behind the success of Moroka Swallows

Where is business going in the future

Buhle’s business started slowly. He made and sold a watch in 2022. When he heard that Kaizer Chiefs player Njabulo Ngcobo was in his neighbourhood, he took one of the watches he designed and gifted it to Ngcobo through a mutual acquaintance. Ngcobo was so impressed that he ordered a watch from him and posted himself wearing it.

Njabulo Ngcobo supported Buhle Gotsha’s business. Images: Buhle Gotsha

Source: Original

The following year, his business took off, and he has sold 100 watches since the beginning of 2023. Gotsha is now studying business management at university and dreams of creating some stores and different models. His most important achievement was when sabc news Interviewed him about his watches.

Couple opens luxurious hotel in Drakensberg Mountains

Similarly, news in brief It was reported that a couple opened a luxury hotel in Matatiele in the Free State.

Nestled in the Drakensberg Mountains, the beautiful hotel exemplifies black excellence and luxury. This hotel, owned by the Lugoguanas, has picturesque rooms and views, and South Africans fell in love with the hotel’s beauty. Many people applauded and appreciated how the couple works together to achieve their dreams.

Source: News in Brief

Source: briefly.co.za