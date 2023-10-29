'I don't have time for anything': One Gen Zer's horror over the 10-hour days required to go to the office for her first job goes viral

A TikTok video of a young woman complaining about her work-life balance after landing a 9 to 5 for the first time since college — which has been described in an X post as “a Gen Z girl realizing that What is the real job – has gone viral. But while many people assume her blabbering is about work, listening carefully reveals it’s actually about the commute to and from the office — and how little time is left in her day after that. .

The TikTok video has received 228,000 likes since it was posted on October 19, with many viewers expressing sympathy for the poster, identified on the platform as Brielle. x Post The @TTEcclesBrown account, mentioned above, has been viewed 47 million times since it was posted on Wednesday, with many of the responses ridiculing him.

In the video, the woman notes that working remotely would solve her problem, as well as get affordable rent close to her office.

“If I was able to walk to work, that would be fine,” she says later, “It has nothing to do with my job…being in an office from 9 to 5, like, if it’s remote. “Yeah, you get off at 5 o’clock, and you come home and everything is fine.”

Instead, she says, “I get on the train at 7:30 and don’t get home until 6:15.” She complains that after traveling she doesn’t have time or energy to cook dinner or work out. She also wonders, “What kind of friends do you have? How do you have time for something like dating? Like I don’t have time for anything, and I’m so stressed.”

As for why she doesn’t live closer to work, she says, “There’s no way I could afford to live in the city right now, so that’s out of the question.”

Jason Calacanis, an angel investor and serial entrepreneur, mocked the woman for her complaints, write on x: “Oh Princess… I’m sorry you had to commute and work and do jobs and all that – it’s too much extra!”

Many criticized Calacanis for his post, which has been viewed 7.8 million times. But he was hardly alone in ridiculing the young woman.

“A recent college graduate is worried about getting a job. we’re doomed,” Posted Libs of TikTok account on X.

Others suggested ways in which women could improve their situation. On the site Ricochet, which bills itself as a “community for smart, civil conversation on the right,” a contributor with the handle “cwriter” wrote:

“You can’t have everything – not at once and not straight out of college. Decide what is most important to you and determine what you have to do – and what you have to sacrifice – to get it. Want to live in the city? Look for ways to make it affordable. Find a roommate or two roommates to split the cost of an apartment – ​​two or three live in a room. Don’t want a long trip and don’t want to share a room? Get a job in the suburbs.”

However, the woman is rarely alone and has trouble getting around. As more CEOs are demanding employees return to the office, many Americans are asking why routine is necessary, especially given that remote work has been sufficient during the pandemic.

In a recent survey of more than 8,400 US workers by FlexJobs, 63% of respondents said that remote work is still the most important part of a job to them, ahead of pay and a good boss.

“The tightly closed Pandora’s box of working from anywhere has opened,” Expensify CEO David Barrett wrote in a blog post this week after running a return-to-office experiment involving a luxurious lounge for employees. “Will never be sealed again.” “Any kind of begging or coercion is not going to work in the long run: the businesses that demand it are fighting a losing battle of attrition.”

Meanwhile, office attendance in big cities is still about half the level seen in 2019 wall street journal Reported earlier this month. This is despite a slight increase in attendance recently coupled with tough talk from high-profile CEOs about implementing return-to-office policies.

In an email to Insider, Brielle wrote that although she was grateful to find her corporate job in the New York area after college after a five-month search, “it’s discouraging and understandable why Americans are tired and “The level of mental illness is high.” , He was concerned that office workers did not get enough time to enjoy “sunshine, exercise, adequate sleep, healthy eating, and making connections with other people.”

