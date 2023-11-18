‘I don’t have a lot of cash’: Billionaire Ron Barron says US pays for its wars, pandemics by ‘making your money worth less’ – and this is why he never held any bonds. Do you agree?

Markets are sensitive to geopolitical conflicts. With the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East, investors are grappling with increasing uncertainty. This may lead some to question whether it is time to take a different approach to asset allocation.

For billionaire investor Ron Baron, stocks remain key.

In a recent interview with CNBC, he was asked if he was still buying stocks given the ongoing conflicts around the world.

“Every day,” he replied. “I’m surprisingly optimistic.”

The founder and CEO of Baron Capital highlighted inflation as a major factor in his preference for equities.

“Whenever you have a war, you have a pandemic, you have inflation. The government has to pay for it,” he explained. “Then when you come out of it, they have to pay it. The way they pay it back is not by paying off a loan, they pay it back by making your money worth less.

This has profound implications if you want to protect the purchasing power of your money.

‘I’m always invested’

There are several possible explanations for the rising price levels we have seen following the COVID-19 pandemic: increased purchasing power from stimulus boosts demand, supply chain disruptions hindering the flow of goods and raising costs, and an easier Monetary policy that kept interest rates low, encouraged borrowing and spending.

The Federal Reserve has significantly increased interest rates to combat rising inflation. But prices for many necessities like food and housing remain well above pre-pandemic levels.

According to Baron, uncontrolled inflation is not a one-time incident.

“The way we think about things is that inflation will halve the value of your money approximately every 14 or 15 years, that is four or 5% per year of inflation. This is my entire lifetime,” he said.

During periods of high inflation and rising interest rates, bonds are generally not considered great investments. Following the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes, bond prices have declined significantly. This is because new bonds are issued at higher rates, making existing bonds less attractive. The bond’s fixed interest rate may not keep up with the inflation rate, meaning that in terms of real returns (interest rate minus inflation rate), the bond may effectively have a negative return.

And you won’t find Barron Clipping Bond coupons any time soon.

“I never had any bond,” the elder told CNBC. “And I don’t have a lot of cash either.”

Simply put, Barron’s is still focused on stocks. “I’m always invested,” he said. And whenever I get a chance to buy more, I buy more.”

Tesla

Barron was asked about Tesla (TSLA), which should come as no surprise as he has been a long-time Tesla mega-bull. His company has been investing in the electric vehicle giant since 2014.

The company’s shares are set to more than double in 2023. But Barron believes there is more potential.

“Wait until you see what’s going to happen when they suddenly start selling $25,000 per car instead of $40,000 per car, which is going to happen in about a year or a year and a half,” he told CNBC. Said to.

Earlier this month, he told MarketWatch that he expects Tesla to reach a market cap of $4 trillion within 10 years. Tesla, which is also a leading solar energy company, currently has a market cap of around $700 billion.

Of course, shares can fluctuate wildly and even Tesla doesn’t always go up in a straight line. While shares of the EV maker have rallied heavily this year, they are still down more than 40% from their all-time high in November 2021.

