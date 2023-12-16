I don't get why people body-shame

A PROMOTER of body positivity now wants to understand the motivation of body shamers.

This woman has been a target of trolls in the past but she has learned to love herself.

TikTok user Dani Musgrave doesn’t understand the motivation of body shamers Credit: TikTok / danimusgrave

What’s in it for them, she wonders Credit: TikTok / danimusgrave

As far as she is concerned, her stomach fat is beautiful, and her back rolls are gorgeous.

Dani Musgrave (@danimusgrave) has 107,000 followers and posts her videos from her home country of New Zealand.

Her TikTok is a crusade to promote body confidence and body positivity.

But in this post, there was a genuine curiosity about body shamers and why they did it.

“If you’ve ever body shamed before, I genuinely want to know what goes on in your head to think that’s okay,” she appealed to the keyboard warriors.

“What is going on in someone’s life for them to think it’s okay to comment on a stranger’s TikTok and fat shame them and body shame them?” she asked.

Unpicking their thinking might lead to an understanding, she hoped.

“I don’t understand how it’s any of your business. Why does what my body look like affect you?

“If you don’t like it don’t look at it,” she implored.

She reached out with a suggestion to the haters: “Here’s a little public service announcement for anyone who’s ever body-shamed another person.

“Don’t do it. It’s a waste of time. Nobody gets anything out of the situation.”

Then she offered comfort to those who had been subject to attacks.

“Those words mean nothing, their opinion means nothing because the only opinion on your body that matters is your own.”

This lady is at a point in her life when she can see the beauty in her curves.

“My stomach fat is beautiful,” she said in another post.

“And so is yours. My back rolls are gorgeous. And so are yours. My body is perfect. And so is yours,” she said with defiance.

Commenters loved her attitude.

“So mature. My generation has been telling people this for decades,” said one person.

Another explained why trolls operated the way they did: “It’s quite simple. Some feel safe to say rude stuff because they are behind their keyboard.”

Ancient civilizations had no problems with curves, figured this fan” “Aphrodite wasn’t ashamed of showing off her tummy and back rolls.”

Keep up the good work, was the opinion of this viewer: “We need to normalize this. We are all perfect no matter what.”

She loves her back rolls Credit: TikTok / danimusgrave