December 17, 2023
I don't get why people body-shame


A PROMOTER of body positivity now wants to understand the motivation of body shamers.

This woman has been a target of trolls in the past but she has learned to love herself.

TikTok user Dani Musgrave doesn’t understand the motivation of body shamersCredit: TikTok / danimusgrave
What’s in it for them, she wondersCredit: TikTok / danimusgrave

As far as she is concerned, her stomach fat is beautiful, and her back rolls are gorgeous.

Dani Musgrave (@danimusgrave) has 107,000 followers and posts her videos from her home country of New Zealand.

Her TikTok is a crusade to promote body confidence and body positivity.

But in this post, there was a genuine curiosity about body shamers and why they did it.

“If you’ve ever body shamed before, I genuinely want to know what goes on in your head to think that’s okay,” she appealed to the keyboard warriors.

“What is going on in someone’s life for them to think it’s okay to comment on a stranger’s TikTok and fat shame them and body shame them?” she asked.

Unpicking their thinking might lead to an understanding, she hoped.

“I don’t understand how it’s any of your business. Why does what my body look like affect you?

“If you don’t like it don’t look at it,” she implored.

She reached out with a suggestion to the haters: “Here’s a little public service announcement for anyone who’s ever body-shamed another person.

“Don’t do it. It’s a waste of time. Nobody gets anything out of the situation.”

Then she offered comfort to those who had been subject to attacks.

“Those words mean nothing, their opinion means nothing because the only opinion on your body that matters is your own.”

She’s on a crusade to promote body positivityCredit: TikTok / danimusgrave

This lady is at a point in her life when she can see the beauty in her curves.

“My stomach fat is beautiful,” she said in another post.

“And so is yours. My back rolls are gorgeous. And so are yours. My body is perfect. And so is yours,” she said with defiance.

Commenters loved her attitude.

“So mature. My generation has been telling people this for decades,” said one person.

Another explained why trolls operated the way they did: “It’s quite simple. Some feel safe to say rude stuff because they are behind their keyboard.”

Ancient civilizations had no problems with curves, figured this fan” “Aphrodite wasn’t ashamed of showing off her tummy and back rolls.”

Keep up the good work, was the opinion of this viewer: “We need to normalize this. We are all perfect no matter what.”

She loves her back rollsCredit: TikTok / danimusgrave
She is an advocate for body positivityCredit: TikTok / danimusgrave



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023
Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

December 17, 2023

You may have missed

The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023
Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

December 17, 2023
Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

December 17, 2023
Powerful ethnic militia in Myanmar deports 1,200 Chinese suspected of involvement in cybercrime

Automaker Nissan has expanded research ties in China in an effort to gain market share.

December 17, 2023
Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

December 17, 2023
Your brother Andre's new book 'Freedom from the Chaos' equips entrepreneurs with key insights for business success The stories are

Your brother Andre’s new book ‘Freedom from the Chaos’ equips entrepreneurs with key insights for business success. There are stories – Business News

December 17, 2023