I cover AI for a living – what I’m most excited about at Web Summit 2023

Web Summit has become one of the most important events in the tech conference calendar. Held annually in Lisbon, Portugal, the event attracts start-ups, big tech and famous faces alike. This year, artificial intelligence is at the top of the agenda with dozens of talks, presentations and panels discussing the topic. The conference will run from Monday to Thursday next week and I will be hosting a panel myself, focused on the use of AI in business.

While it may feel like AI has suddenly appeared out of nowhere in the last 12 months, the technology has been around for decades and is slowly improving with each new advancement. It is built into phones, used in businesses and present in medicine.

I’ve been covering this topic as a journalist for years and as we approach the first anniversary of ChatGPT’s launch, I’m paying particular attention to generative AI and how it’s being deployed. going to give.

What’s happening with AI?

We’re already seeing companies like Microsoft confirming its use in future Xbox games to bring NPCs to life, YouTube deploying AI bots to improve the way its comments work and Surely every Office-like application will soon have a text generation tool.

Taking a look at the Web Summit schedule, it’s clear that there’s still a lot to be decided about regulation and ethical use of the technology, with several panels on both aspects. But what I find more interesting are the startups and organizations that are deploying AI right now.

Going to an event like Web Summit as a reporter usually starts with exploring all the panels in hopes of finding something that will lead to a good news line. This involves networking and a lot of moving around to connect with people who build or do something unique – there’s a lot of ground to cover and, usually, less time to get from one panel to the next.

It started with a wiki

One of the first moments of the tech festival, after the opening night drinks and festivities, is a talk by Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. At this point, it’s unclear what he’ll talk about, but hopefully there will be at least some mention of how Wikipedia uses AI and deals with its content that is used to train AI models. Is planning.

The massive amounts of data required to get an AI tool like ChatGPT to come up with that funny joke for your best man’s speech, or to write that essay you’ve been putting off until the night before the deadline. it occurs. One of the most prominent sources of that data is Wikipedia, partly because it comes pre-organized, labeled, and checked.

I’ll also be speaking to Airbus on how it uses AI to measure and improve pilot reaction times in flight. This will include a workshop and demo to show how computer vision can be used for more than just identifying a plant and lead to safer air travel.

Are ads changing on YouTube?

(Image credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images)

It’s not all a grand celebration of engineering. Another panel will explore how AI-powered product placement could end video ads as we know them today. Why sit through a 30-second ad for a 2-minute clip of a cat playing the piano when AI can place a Pepsi can on the piano right in the video?

AI crosses all industries and sectors. This is becoming evident in my new role as AI editor at Tom’s Guide. During pitch meetings, we keep finding fun crossover ideas that cover everything from the use of AI in sleep tracking to fitness and gaming.

A talk at Web Summit from the London School of Fashion and Dress for Impress will explore how the fashion industry can use AI in clothing design to improve the customer experience through virtual try-ons and fittings Is.

So what’s the main attraction?

Football players, models, actors and tech people will join in on an event that will move from AI to the commercial space sector, how the internet is evolving and even discuss the future of television and broadcasting – on podcasting There will be more than a few talks and even a podcasting booth in the media room.

Despite celebrity profiles and the opportunity to chat with DJ Marshmello – my highlight will be exploring AI and how it is changing our lives in ways we don’t understand yet. And, of course, I’ll be sharing my thoughts after the conference right here in Tom’s Guide.

More from Tom’s Guide

Today’s Best Antivirus Service Deals

Source: www.tomsguide.com