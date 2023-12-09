I compared grocery prices at Costco, Walmart, and HEB for a family of four. I was surprised Walmart wasn’t a better deal.

Inflation is declining overall, but food prices have become more stable.

To deal with the high prices, some people are looking for the best deals at different stores.

I went to three stores to see where I could get the best prices for my family of four.

While inflation has declined significantly since its peak in June 2022, one place where Americans are still being hit hard is the grocery store.

During an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on December 6, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said that food prices have not increased as much in the past year compared to other areas.

“We’re down about 5% now in pricing in general merchandise categories, that is, non-food categories,” McMillan said in discussing pricing at his stores compared to 2022. “It’s got a bit of stubborn inflation for some time.”

At home, I do grocery shopping for a family of four, and like many others, the current economy has turned it into something that can be both stressful and a bit of a game. Finding the best deals is a constant struggle, which often takes me to multiple stores.

And even when things are on sale, it’s not always easy to know when you’re getting a good deal.

To determine where the best prices could be found, I went to three large but different stores that sell groceries: Walmart, a big box store; Costco, a warehouse club; and HEB, a large grocery chain in Texas.

I compared the prices of 13 everyday items at each store. While I paid more on a per unit basis at Costco due to limited options in bulk and quantity, this was the best deal overall, costing about $65.

Meanwhile, HEB and Walmart were almost the same, about $73, and many items were priced exactly the same. This was surprising because I usually look to Walmart as a cheaper option but also disappointing because they had very little choice in different categories.

Here’s how some grocery prices compare at three stores.

