When working in food service, one has to deal with a wide range of customers. While some may be pleasant, others cause the wrath of people in the industry. For example, a server may have to explain basic math to customers or try to process a refund for a sandwich made and eaten the day before.

As a worker at Taco Bell, TikTok user Caleb (@caleb_lennon) has had to deal with a number of bizarre customer interactions. Recently, he shared one of those interactions on TikTok, where it had more than 163,000 views as of Sunday.

For some background, Caleb was working during their Taco Bell happy hour, in which medium drinks are only $1 from 2pm to 5pm.

“Whenever someone asks for a small drink at happy hour, we have to recommend them a medium $1 drink,” explains Caleb. Little did Caleb know that this exemption would lead to troubles for him in the future.

He recalls, “One day when I was taking orders, a lady asked for a small Baja Blast, which at happy hour would be much more expensive than a medium.” “So I said, ‘Hey, would you like to make it a medium for just $1 today? That’s cheaper.’”

“And I think she thought I was insulting her because she said, ‘Um, I can afford the smaller one,’” he adds.

When Caleb tried to answer her, he claims she walked over to the window and demanded to speak to the manager. As a manager himself, Caleb heard many of their complaints.

“He started complaining that I shouldn’t tell him what size to get and how much to spend, and that it’s his decision what to get,” Caleb shared. “And like the speaker, he didn’t even let me answer. She just got out and left.

“Would you consider this person to be Karen?” Caleb finally asks.

In the comments section, many users agreed that, yes, the woman in question was “Karen.”

“The courage to tell them they can save money!” One user said.

“People love to go crazy,” said another.

“You weren’t telling him what to take, just giving suggestions,” explained a third. “These Karens need to calm down.”

Caleb has previously gone viral after explaining the difference between large and regular nacho fries, sharing ways to save money on nachos, and detailing Taco Bell’s truffle fries.

