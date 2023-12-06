‘A gentle little soul’: A British railway station cat who rose to global fame has died aged 12.

Veteran pest controller, charity fundraiser and global celebrity Felix Huddersfield station cat has died aged 12.

With more than 200,000 followers on social media, Felix has “left his paws on the hearts of people all over the world”, his owners wrote on his official facebook page on Tuesday.

His demise has brought an outpouring of grief and love among fans who regularly miss him trains Caressing him or admiring him from a distance.

“Devastating news,” one Facebook user commented. “Fly high, sweet girl. you were the best kitty Cat“, said another. “I can barely see my tears. Such a gentle little soul and a friend of mine,” one person posted.

Felix spent his life ‘on duty’ at Huddersfield station

Felix was adopted as a kitten by train operator TransPennine Express in 2011. After being mistaken for a male, she retained her original name.

Over the past decade, she has brought happiness passengers Traveling through the station in Yorkshire, England.

He spent most of his life ‘on duty’ in Huddersfield.

“Felix was more than a Cat, She was a much-loved member of our station family,” says Angie Hunte, Huddersfield Station Manager of TransPennine Express, who was with Felix to the end.

“Their presence brought smiles to the faces of visitors from all over the world, making Huddersfield station a special place. We will miss him dearly.”

Station staff confirmed that Felix died peacefully on 2 December after being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Felix became famous in 2015

Felix rose to global stardom in 2015 when commuter Alan Hind created a Facebook page for him after encountering him while traveling through Huddersfield. manchester,

He is soon promoted to pest controller by the station staff, complete with his own name badge and hi-vis vest.

Cat Lovers from all over the world began making pilgrimages to the station to meet her, with her Facebook page receiving 24 million views each year.

Felix went above and beyond in his role as a pest controlProviding embrace and comfort to passengers during their daily commute.

,[She] Every day brings a lot of happiness to a lot of people” said a Facebook user. “Felix has carried us through good and difficult times over the years and brought so much Rest And happiness to us all,” added another.

“Felix used to make my day,” says Kathy Williams, a journalism student at the University of Huddersfield. He took this photo of himself a few weeks ago, when he met some fans who had come from newcastle Had waited for two hours to meet Felix and be introduced to the famous cat.

Felix raised €280,000 for charity

keep together station For pest-free and comfortable travelers, Felix is ​​a prolific charity fundraiser.

She joined the junior recruit Bolt in 2018. Together, the pair have raised over £240,000 (€280k) to donate Reason through annual photo calendar.

He is also featured in two books: ‘Full Steam Ahead, Felix: Adventures of a Famous Station Cat and Her Kitten Apprentice’ and ‘Felix the Railway Cat’.

The station has encouraged fans to purchase a 2024 charity calendar in his memory, which will be released at the end of the year, or to make a donation. Animal Charity of their choice.

