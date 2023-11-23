I called it the best Windows 11 2-in-1 with ARM on the market — now it’s surprisingly affordable for Black Friday

I reviewed the Robo&Black 2-in-1 laptop a few months ago, and I was thoroughly impressed, so much so that I called it the best Windows 11 on ARM 2-in-1 on the market. At the time, you could get the tablet for $799, which was a great deal in itself considering the tablet’s great features. Now, for Black Friday, the Robo and Black 2-in-1 laptops are 20% off at Amazon. Dropped to just $639, For that price, including the keyboard, it’s an absolute no-brainer.

Well, what’s so good about this 2-in-1 from a company you’ve probably never heard of? Well, let’s start with the specifications. On the inside, you’re getting a flagship Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 SoC, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of fast SSD storage. It’s joined by a stunning 12.6-inch 2.5K OLED 16:10 display that supports both touch and pen input.

It doesn’t stop there either. The tablet chassis is made of machined aluminum that feels incredibly premium, and it also has a built-in kickstand like the Surface Pro that sits flush when not in use. That’s not to mention how thin this thing is, coming in at just 7.3mm, making it the thinnest Windows 11 2-in-1 currently on the market.

It’s incredibly light at just 690 grams, making it a perfect travel companion, especially when you take into account the excellent 20-hour battery life this tablet is boasting thanks to its OLED panel and efficient ARM processor. Windows 11 on ARM is here, and now it’s really great.

You thought I was done? No! This deal also includes the excellent Robo and Black keyboard accessory, a must-have if you want to use this tablet as a laptop. It has an excellent full-sized keyboard and a large, precise touchpad to boot. It’s also backlit and supports Bluetooth so you can use it even when you’re separated from the tablet.

Overall, I absolutely love this thing. In fact, I’ve been driving it daily since I reviewed it several months ago. I replaced my Surface Pro 9 with it due to how much more I like it than Microsoft’s flagship ARM offering at the moment. And for $639, you’ll be missing out a lot of time unless you can grab it.

