When Melanie and Becca fell in love with the idea of ​​owning a home in sunny Los Angeles, they envisioned an enjoyable trip complete with open houses and fresh paint samples. But the reality of the 2023 housing market presents a very bumpy path, filled with bidding wars, compromises and financial strains.

After a marathon search, the couple finally found an old fixer-upper to put their name to. But, after settling into the long-awaited space, a series of regrets began to hit home – harsh trade-deals were made and dreams were put aside in a race to put down roots before they were completely ruined.

Regret No. 1: Watching your dream neighborhood come to an end

Melanie and Becca’s search began with an image of a charming Spanish-style bungalow located in their long-time favorite LA enclave, Eagle Rock. He envisioned himself sipping morning coffee on a covered patio, taking in sweeping views of the Verdugo Mountains. But limited inventory in coveted zip codes left few options, and they were magnets for some growing competition. Open houses were flooded with buyers flocking to highly sought-after offers – cash buyers even included waivers for incidental expenses.

“It was complete madness,” Melanie recalled. “We must have submitted a dozen bids, each exceeding the budget we originally set. But still we always lost to these cash warriors ready to pay anything.”

After months of defeat, the couple resigned themselves to abandoning their Eagle Rock fantasy for now. With their household savings low, they could no longer afford to wait long. Expanding the norms means moving away from the trendy hub they’ve always imagined home to. But this opened up other possibilities.

Regret No. 2: Settling for a fixer-upper that doesn’t fit our vision

In their extensive search, Melanie and Becca discovered more options in LA’s artsy Highland Park area – a popular neighborhood in its own right. And while the Spanish-style homes reminded them of Eagle Rock, most were in need of a major renovation after years of neglected updates. The couple toured garage conversions, stripped all the charm from strange homes, and boasted more than a few decades-old appliances and threadbare carpets.

After the tenth listing, Melanie and Becca found an open house for a 1920s bungalow with good bones. The old kitchen was cramped but functional. The layout was inefficient, but practical. And while the home’s flaws dampened their enthusiasm, Melanie and Becca saw its potential. So they put in an offer and expressed their hope that they would finally find a place to begin construction of the house they had long dreamed of.

When his speech failed, Khushi was stunned. But, this is also the bitter reality of inclusion. It would take years of sweat to tear out worn-out carpets and tear down walls, with the equity and cash no one currently has even after dwindling savings just to buy.

“This house has promise,” Melanie said. “But transforming it into something we love will take a lot more work than we thought.”

Regret No. 3: We are now bearing the burden of heavy interest

Melanie and Becca expected challenges in LA’s housing landscape. Skyrocketing prices and cut-throat competition were par for the course in this market, forcing many would-be buyers to pack. What caught them off guard was the sharp increase in mortgage rates as 2023 approached, rising above 6% by the time of their purchase.

Rising rates mean people have to retool their budgets to account for hundreds more in monthly housing payments, despite already being overextended to beat the bidding frenzy. “We checked all the numbers before jumping in. But we felt we had to ignore the signals to slow down in order to buy before the price was completely wiped out,” Melanie said.

Although the couple does not regret becoming homeowners, they do regret acting with haste rather than caution. The rush to buy before anticipated rate increases meant opting for a high-interest 30-year mortgage. And over three decades, that means huge amounts of money were wasted unnecessarily.

“This was supposed to be the beginning of building equity,” Becca said. “Instead, we put ourselves on the path to just lining the bank’s pockets.”

Regret No. 4: Draining our savings to win a bidding war

Hoping to finally get an accepted offer, Melanie and Becca made a risky choice – draining almost all of their savings to pay a hefty down payment above the asking price.

“We pulled out all the stops on this location – going in with a really strong offer and barely any contingencies,” said Melanie. “Despite so many rejections, we wanted to stand out.”

In the high-stakes bidding wars that define L.A.’s market, large upfront payments and waived inspection clauses are common tactics. And they often tip the scale to frustrated buyers in close contests. But for Melanie and Becca, winning the war came at a huge financial loss.

Their safety net was almost gone due to a decline of more than 50%, destroying the money set aside for renovation. It also forced them to take a larger mortgage, increasing their recurring housing costs. While competing was necessary, the couple now regret taking such a drastic action without considering the long-term effects.

“We don’t regret buying this house, but we should have thought about the deal more before spending so much cash,” Becca admitted. “Now we are house poor until we rebuild our savings.”

Regret No. 5: Losing sight of what makes a home “home”

Between touring listings and numbers crunching the numbers, Melanie and Becca lose perspective on their home buying approach. Caught up in the market frenzy, comparisons and fear-based decisions took center stage – not what their dream home actually was.

“We focused more on beating the competition rather than thinking about what we really needed in a living space,” Melanie said. “Things like storage, flow, outdoor area were ignored when we finally rushed to buy.”

Now settled in their fixer-upper, the couple is re-adjusting expectations around the timing and budget of the change. The fact remains that remodeling a house into a home comes with more challenges than anticipated.

“This house has a nice structure — but it needs a lot of work to make it your own,” Becca said. “We became impatient with timing the market instead of being thoughtful buyers.”

Ultimately the homeowners, Melanie and Becca take the lessons learned from a turbulent journey into their new phase of renovation and rebuilding. Their path to homeownership provided more pitstops than expected. But they hope this is the beginning of long and happy memories made within the walls they can now completely call their own, regrets and all.

