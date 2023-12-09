‘I believe it’: 52-year-old Austin man says he has no retirement savings and is $50K-$60K in debt — and now he’s trapped in a pyramid scheme. Here’s his reality check

It’s easy to forget how quickly your financial situation can change. One day you’re making millions of dollars, the next you’re facing eviction because you haven’t paid rent.

A recent guest on Caleb Hammer’s YouTube show appeared to be in exactly the same situation.

Fifty-two-year-old David Hanson had a successful construction company, with revenues of $1.5 million and net income of approximately $400,000. But, as he told Hammer, a series of unfortunate events — including the pandemic and the deaths of his wife and stepson — turned his life upside down.

“I believe in it,” Hanson says of his latest venture, which Hammer believes is a pyramid scheme.

Here’s how Hanson came to the brink of bankruptcy and appears to have been in the middle of a pyramid scheme.

broke out of the top 5%

Based on SmartAsset’s analysis, Hanson’s net income of $400,000 would easily put her in the top 5% in her home state of Texas. By his own admission, the success of his construction business and decades of hard work should have brought him to a comfortable position.

However, in recent years business has not been what it used to be. The slowdown in residential construction spending and construction cost inflation are only part of the problem. Personal issues kept Hanson away from work. “To be honest, my wife’s passing was a huge factor,” he told Hammer. His wife suffered from muscular dystrophy for many years before she passed away. Shortly thereafter his stepson passed away.

Despite the recession, Hanson could avoid financial trouble by relying on savings. Unfortunately, his spending habits quickly destroyed that safety net. “I was spending it, I’m telling you,” he says. Most of the money went to his son’s Motocross career (which he admits is not profitable) and expenses related to travel and staying in luxury hotel rooms. I spent.

Now, the situation is uncertain. Hanson has had no income for several months and has not paid rent since September. His only financial asset is $200 in crypto. All of his business and personal bank accounts are in overdraft, while his credit card debt is between $30,000 and $40,000. Another $20,000 is due for unspecified legal expenses.

He is facing eviction and is borrowing electricity from his neighbor. Unfortunately, his escape plan could land him in a deep hole. His latest business venture is a weight loss supplement that he acquired from a company with a multi-level marketing scheme. He insisted that it was not a pyramid scheme, although Hammer’s sketch of the organization’s structure looked suspiciously triangle-shaped.

saving for retirement

Hammer estimates that Hanson has about a decade of productive work ahead of him. This means it is not too late to secure their retirement. However, this will include cutting expenses, paying off debt, selling some Motocross equipment, and focusing on productive manufacturing-related businesses rather than pyramid-shaped enterprises.

“Why don’t you do it [construction] And get rid of debt and then save enough money for retirement? Hammer asks. He refutes Hanson’s claim that his dreams are the top priority. “However, for me, reality takes priority. We have to get rid of debt. We must have money to be able to retire.

Unfortunately, Hanson’s situation is not unique. A recent survey by Credit Karma showed that 27% of seniors aged 59 or older had no retirement savings. Some of these people may depend on a Social Security program that is on the verge of ending.

Effectively, millions of older Americans need to save for their retirement in a hurry. Selling assets – such as a primary residence or vehicle – can help these seniors pay off debt. Delaying retirement into your 70s – which is becoming more common – may also be necessary to accumulate savings.

However, the best way to avoid retirement is to move. Retiring in states like Mississippi, Oklahoma, Kansas, Alabama, and West Virginia is quite affordable. Moving to another country is also an option, with some seniors moving to Portugal, Ecuador and Costa Rica in recent years.

Synopsis: It’s never too late to fix a bad financial situation.

