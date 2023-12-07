‘I am being tortured’: Fear grips Palestinians in Europe as they wait for news of loved ones in Gaza

Ahmed received the last message from his loved ones last Saturday, and has not heard anything since. Like them, thousands of Palestinians in Europe are eager to receive WhatsApp messages from Gaza.

Divided between Germany and Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Salama’s family has been glued to the television since the start of the war in Gaza.

Although news of the conflict is extremely disturbing, it is the only way they can find out how their relatives who fled from northern Gaza to the south are faring.

The 23-year-old Palestinian, who has been studying in Germany for six years, gets news from his father’s aunt, Zahar, once a week.

“It is panic-inducing, we can only send them WhatsApp messages and wait for the reply. To make sure that the part where they are is not bombed or there is no problem, we have every Time is your TV.” Ahmed told Euronews.

“We wake up every day knowing there’s a possibility they’re not going to be there… If we lose them, I don’t even know how we’ll know. So we just watch the news and four or five Let’s wait for the day, they will have to answer,” he added.

The last message he received was last Saturday, shortly after the end of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Since then, they have not heard anything.

They know Zahra is in Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second city, but they also know the war there is raging.

The city, once home to about 200,000 people, has doubled in size with the arrival of displaced people from northern Gaza.

The United Nations has gone from calling the situation a “humanitarian disaster” to now saying it will be “even more hellish” for Palestinians.

Meanwhile, for the Ahmed family and the rest of the Palestinian population in Europe, each voice message from Gaza brings a moment of relief.

voices from gaza

“We don’t know what to do. We came to the south because they told us it would be safe, and now they’re bombing the south too,” is the first thing Ahmed hears when he presses play on a WhatsApp voice message.

It is his father’s aunt who describes his situation: “I am tortured. When it gets dark, I am very scared. I cannot sleep and the nights are very long. There is no electricity, So I wait for seven hours.” Before I see the sun again”.

While he was there his home in northern Gaza was shelled twice, causing Zahar and his family to flee south. As they fled, their house was bombed for the third and final time.

They are now living in Khan Yunis thanks to friends who were able to take them in with 22 other people.

However, fleeing quickly, he left all his belongings at his bombed home in the north. They have no food, no electricity, no internet, no warm clothes and the cold is increasing.

There is nothing to buy, and Zahar says what little humanitarian aid arrives disappears within seconds.

“It’s basically like Russian roulette and they’re trying to figure out what to do. “Either they stop and a bomb kills them, or they run away and may die on the way,” Ahmed said.

“I am terrified every day because I wake up and hear from my father that we have lost our family. I have to live with this fear because in the end nothing is certain,” he said.

Ahmed says that when he goes online and sees an entire family with the same surname as his among the names of people who have died, he shudders at the thought that they could be his second cousins.

Fighting continues to escalate in Khan Yunis

The United Nations estimates that at least 1.9 million people are internally displaced in Gaza, about 80% of the population.

Bombings have intensified since the ceasefire ended and the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip estimates that 15,500 people have been killed since October 7.

“Life is hard, it has become very prehistoric. I can see Israeli planes overhead all the time. We lost everything, but thank God we did not lose a member of our family,” Khan Younis Poison further said.

The situation is becoming complicated for Palestinians whose families are alive in Gaza. With no internet or electricity in the area, they fear this could be the last message they receive from their loved ones.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Rafah is now the only place in the region where limited humanitarian aid can still be distributed.

Precious little aid has reached Khan Yunis, and access to areas further north has been cut off.

“It’s heartbreaking. You cry as well as get angry because you feel helpless, and you want to help but you don’t know how,” Ahmed said.

“It’s a mixture of very bad emotions,” he said.

Meanwhile, Poison dreams of returning to her home north of the strip. She talks about the end of the war and her hope to return and rent an apartment to live.

“Don’t worry about us,” she says in her farewell message, “I hope it all goes well”.

