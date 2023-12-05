I am a hiring manager. Here are 3 things you should lie about during an interview to get the job.

This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

This essay is based on a conversation with Bonnie Dilber, recruiting manager at Zapier, a remote-first SaaS company in the automation industry. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

This is a challenging time for job seekers – the market is highly competitive, with hundreds of applicants for every single job.

As a hiring manager with nine years of experience, I understand that companies want to hire top talent who will grow with them over time.

So to present yourself this way, here are three interview questions you should answer carefully.

Question No. 1: Why did you leave your last job?

A red flag response is any response that involves being overly negative or bashing the former employer. This makes the interviewing company concerned about whether the problems were with you or the workplace. They may also be worried that you might talk negatively about them in the future.

A red flag response would look like this:

A more positive or “green flag” response would be to focus on what the candidate is looking for in their next role and what excites them. If it is necessary to mention something less positive about a former company, keep it brief.

The green flag answer will look like this:

“Things were going great, but I wanted to take on more challenges.”

“I left because I felt it wasn’t a good fit for the culture.”

“What I was looking for in this role wasn’t as interesting as I thought. I would like to find something that matches my interests better.”

Question No. 2: Why do you want the job?

If you’re focused exclusively on what you’re going to get from the company, like compensation, benefits, and remote work flexibility, the company may think you don’t care enough about the job or the company – you are. Making them think that you are doing only what is convenient for you.

That being said, realistically, a remote company knows you’re excited because the job pays well and it’s flexible. However, they are looking for candidates who perform better on a question and go beyond talking about compensation and benefits. They want someone who has done their research, understands what the company does and shows enthusiasm.

A red flag response would look like this:

The green flag answer here is one that focuses on what excites you about the job:

Question No. 3: Where do you see yourself in the future?

Hiring and training someone is expensive – companies want to hire someone who will be on the job for a long time. It is important to indicate your hopes to perform well in the role and grow long-term with the company.

Furthermore, it is especially of concern to companies if someone applies for a job for which they are overqualified – they may think the candidate will soon leave.

Let’s say, someone has been in management for the last five years and is now applying for the Individual Contributor role. If the person says something like “I haven’t been able to get interviews for management roles, so I thought I’d try this role” the company may be worried that the person will leave too quickly, and will then have to replace and train them. Then it will be someone else.

A red flag response would look like this:

“I hope to go into finance but these jobs are hard to find. So I’m ready to take on this support role.”

“In the future, I hope to attend graduate school.”

The green flag answer will look like this:

Small details like this can keep you from getting hired

In today’s highly competitive job market, companies feel that they now have their choice of candidates, so small things like a lack of passion, or not being familiar with how the company works can be the reason why a person Unable to move forward. Appointment process.

I encourage people to research the company before the interview, so they can come in and authentically explain why they want to work there.

Source: www.entrepreneur.com