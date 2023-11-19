‘I am a Hindu, I believe…’: US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy opens up about his faith

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said his Hindu religion gives him freedom and is what inspired him to run for president.

Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy kisses his three-year-old son Karthik during the Family Leader’s Thanksgiving Family Forum in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday. (AP Photo) {{^UserSubscribed}} {/UserSubscribed}} {{^UserSubscribed}} {/UserSubscribed}}

Opening up about his faith at ‘The Family Leader’ forum organized by The Daily Signal platform on Saturday, Ramaswami, an Indian-American entrepreneur, drew parallels between the teachings of Hinduism and Christianity, and shared them for the benefit of people. Shared its intention to promote values. Next Generation.

“Faith is what gives me my freedom. My faith is what led me to this presidential campaign…I am a Hindu. I believe that there is one true God. I believe God placed each of us here for a purpose. My faith teaches us that it is our duty, our moral duty, to realize that objective. They are God’s instruments who work through us in different ways, but we are still the same because God resides in each of us. This is the core of my faith,” Ramaswami said.

Ramaswamy also talked about his upbringing and said that values ​​like family, marriage and respect for parents were instilled in him.

“I grew up in a traditional household. My parents taught me that family is the foundation. Respect your parents. Marriage is sacred. Abstinence before marriage is the way to go. Adultery is wrong. Marriage Divorce is between a man and a woman. “It’s not just a preference that you choose…you get married before God and you take an oath to God and to your family,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Hindu and Christian religions, the Ohio-based bio-tech entrepreneur said these are “shared values” of God, and he will stand up for those shared values.

“I went to Christian high school. What did we learn? We learned the 10 commandments. We read the Bible. Scripture class. God is real. There is one true God. Do not take His name in vain. Honor your parents. Lies. Don’t speak. Don’t steal. Don’t commit adultery. What I learned at that time is that these values ​​are familiar to me. They don’t belong to Hindus. But, they don’t belong to Christians either. They actually belong to God. And I These seem to be the values ​​that underpin this country,” Ramaswamy said.

“Can I be a president who can preach Christianity throughout the country? I can’t…I don’t think we should have an American president do that…but will I stand up for those shared values? Will I promote them in the example we will set for the next generations? You’re absolutely right, I will! Because it is my duty,” Ramaswami said.

Ramaswamy also said that as President it would be his responsibility to make faith, family, hard work, patriotism and faith “cool” again in America.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, is a native of southwest Ohio. His mother was an elderly psychiatrist and his father worked as an engineer at General Electric. His parents migrated to America from Kerala.

Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign has attracted attention, and he has surged in the GOP primary polls, though he still lags behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in support.

The next US presidential election is scheduled for November 5, 2024.

