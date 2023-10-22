I have been a single woman for many years. I am now 92 and have a house that is paid off and no debt. I have some health problems, but nothing major, and I really enjoy my family and friends.

My finances include $140,000 in cash and $109,000 in a conservative portfolio of stocks and bonds. I’ll probably live to be 100.

Your opinion please?

Also read: ‘I can’t sleep’: We’re retired and buying a $1.3 million townhouse. With everything going on in the world, is it too risky to make a move?

Dear reader,

Longevity can be a beautiful thing when you’re surrounded by loved ones and in good health – but as you know, you still need to plan for what’s next.

No one really knows how long they will live, nor can they really be certain what their quality of life will be like in that time. The goal of living to 100 is often a safe bet, especially for someone who is 92 and healthy. You may live even longer than this.

I will try my best and try to help you with the information you have given me. You can live frugally on $1,500 a month – or $18,000 a year – which will likely keep your assets safe for the next eight or so years. You didn’t mention if you have other retirement income – Social Security or private pension – or if you need to withdraw your cash or portfolio.

Here are some ideas for your consideration.

As you undoubtedly know, medical care can be very, very expensive. It’s great to hear that you don’t have any major health problems – and I hope it stays that way! – But in case of change, you should also have a financial plan, in addition to an emergency fund.

Plan to review your health care coverage every year to make sure you’re maximizing the care you need and not paying more than necessary.

Medicare’s annual enrollment period has already started, and it ends on December 7. Now is a good time to look ahead to the next year and think about what you might need, and then find an insurance plan that is the most cost-effective. Think about the doctors you will visit, what medications you may be given, and what procedures you may potentially have.

And be sure to have a plan for long-term care as well as a back-up plan.

Planning for long-term care needs can be complex and exhausting. Do you intend to stay at home? Or do you think you’ll move to an assisted-living facility or nursing home – and if so, have you researched the facilities? Caring.com and A Place for Mom are two websites that can help you find local facilities.

Calculate how much the facility of your choice will cost and how you want to pay for it – can you use any benefits that will help, or will you spend your assets and go on Medicaid? Or are you hoping to have a relative take care of you as you age? If yes, have you discussed this with him? These can be difficult decisions and conversations, but the sooner you make them, the more comfortable you will be later in life.

See also: We are 65 and 69 and have no long term care insurance. We want to self-insure – but how do we do that?

Review your daily finances to make sure your spending is within your means. You say you’re not in debt, so this exercise will help make sure your money is going toward the right things – and if they’re not, it’ll give you a chance to make changes.

What about your important estate documents like wills and healthcare proxies? If you haven’t reviewed them in a while or ever, do so now. You have accumulated assets, including your portfolio and your home, and you – not the probate court – should choose who should inherit them. Appoint a medical power of attorney if you become incapacitated at any time; You will be able to include instructions such as a “Do Not Resuscitate” section if you wish. And it is wise for everyone, whether young or old, to set aside money and leave instructions for funeral planning.

People often think about what they want to do during their lifetime, but it’s also important to think about how to care for them when they’re sick and how to remember them after they’re gone.

In the meantime, keep enjoying your family and friends. Community is something that will help keep you healthy and happy, and it’s a wonderful thing that you can enjoy.

Reader: Do you have suggestions for this reader? Add them in the comments below.

Do you have questions about your retirement savings? Email us here [email protected]

Source: www.marketwatch.com