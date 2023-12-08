I am 75 years old and still working. Can I avoid taking RMDs?

Required minimum distributions, or “RMDs,” are the government’s way of getting your tax money back on retirement accounts.

Starting at age 73, anyone with a pre-tax retirement account such as an IRA or 401(k) must begin withdrawing a minimum amount from the account each year. This triggers a tax event, causing income tax that you have not yet paid. This is the IRS’s way of making sure that, sooner or later, you pay taxes on your pre-tax retirement contributions. Partly for this reason, RMDs don’t fully apply to after-tax accounts like Roth IRAs.

But continued employment may be an exception to this rule – for certain account types. Even if you’ve reached the age limit, you don’t have to start taking RMDs from an employer-sponsored retirement plan as long as you still work for the employer sponsoring the plan. This is true even if you end up working part-time. But individual retirement accounts (IRAs) are a different story.

Here’s what you need to know.

What are the required minimum distributions?

Starting at age 73, you should begin withdrawing money from any of your pre-tax retirement accounts, including IRAs, 401(k)s, SEP IRAs, 403(b)s and any other similarly situated portfolios. These withdrawals are taxed in the same way as any other retirement fund withdrawal, so they are part of your taxable income for the year.

This rule does not apply to Roth IRA plans. Effective in 2024, it will also no longer apply to Roth 401(k) and Roth 403(b) plans, although RMD rules apply to those plans for tax year 2023. All inherited Roth plans are still subject to the 10-. Year Withdrawal Rules.

This is called the “required minimum distribution” or “RMD.” Earlier, it was applicable from the age of 70 1/2 years. The SECURE 2.0 Act increased this age to 72 years and then, with effect from December 31, 2022, to 73 years.

You must take your minimum distributions by the end of each year, although how you structure those withdrawals is at your discretion. The IRS determines the amount you can withdraw from each portfolio using a formula that weights the portfolio’s balance against your age and life expectancy. You can take more than the minimum from your portfolio, and most families do, but you’ll pay a 10% or 25% tax penalty if you take less than the minimum.

Minimum delivery and work required

Continued employment may be an exception to the RMD rules.

If you have an individual retirement account, such as an IRA or SIMPLE IRA, and are over the cutoff age, you must take your required minimum distributions. This is true regardless of whether you’re still working in any capacity.

However, if you still work for that employer, you can delay taking RMDs from an employer-sponsored plan, such as a 401(k) or 403(b). Here are some specific requirements:

You must be employed by the company, not on contract

You can only delay taking minimum distributions from your employer-sponsored plan.

You cannot own 5% or more of the employer that sponsors the plan

There are no minimum hours in the employment rules. So, for example, let’s say you moved from full-time to part-time. You can still delay taking your required minimum distributions until you are fully retired.

But the current-employer rule is an important one. For example, let’s say you’re retired but then take a part-time job at your local bookstore. You must take RMDs from your former employer’s 401(k) plan. The fact that you have started working elsewhere does not change that requirement.

The same is true of any retirement plans you may have with former employers. The fact that you can defer RMDs from an employer-sponsored plan will not affect your requirements for other, previous employers’ plans. However, you may be able to get around this problem by rolling the former employer’s retirement plan into your new employer’s plan.

So, here, you’re 75 and still working. So the answer is this: You can avoid taking RMDs from any retirement plan sponsored by your current employer. If you have a 401(k) or other plan with this employer, you are not required to take distributions from it. If you have an IRA or retirement plan with a former employer, you must take distributions from them.

ground level

Continuous employment may be an exception to the required minimum distribution rules. You are not required to take distributions from your employer-sponsored plan as long as you continue to work for that employer.

Retirement Withdrawal Tips

Required minimum distributions aren’t an issue for most people, since you’ll need to withdraw earnings from your retirement account anyway. But one of the most important parts of retirement planning is figuring out what the income will be like and how to structure it.

Photo Credit: ©iStock.com/Moon Safari

Source: smartasset.com