Hyundai approved the sale of its plants in Russia

Hyundai Motor’s board has approved a plan to sell its entire stake in Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus (HMMR) to Moscow-based Art-Finance.

Operations at HMMR in St. Petersburg have been suspended from March 2022.

Hyundai said it is currently making final arrangements with Art-Finance for the deal.

Hyundai will continue to provide aftersales services to owners in Russia.

a report in korea herald Said deal also includes the General Motors plant Hyundai acquired in 2020.

“We have reviewed various sale options and think this would be the right time,” an executive told the newspaper.

“Among the local companies that wanted to acquire the Russian plant, Art-Finance offered the best bid.”

The Russian plant was the carmaker’s sixth overseas production base and began commercial operations in 2011. It had an annual capacity of 200,000 units with Hyundai’s solaris and creta and kia’s rio as its main products. In 2021, it produced 234,000 units and sold 373,132 units, achieving a 24% market share in Russia.

Hyundai Motor acquired GM’s Russian plant in St. Petersburg in 2020 after the American automaker decided to exit, the report said. With a production capacity of 100,000 units of the manufacturing site, Hyundai’s Russian bases were expected to produce 300,000 units annually.

After the war broke out, it made only 44,000 cars last year and none this year. The plant laid off some of its 2,500 employees and put those who remained on paid leave. Earlier this year, there were rumors of the Korean auto giant selling the manufacturing facility to a Kazakhstani company.

Lee Ho-geun, a professor of car engineering at Daeduk University, said, “Hyundai Motors was performing well in the Russian market, but the market situation deteriorated rapidly due to political issues in China and (like the Russia-Ukraine war) communist countries. “Can change.” , told korea herald,

“Due to such uncertainties and the stability issue, (Hyundai Motor) seems to have concluded that it is not easy to continue investing there.”

Despite the plant being sold, the Korean automaker cannot completely ignore the Russian market because it is still a big market, Lee said.

“Chinese auto companies have entered the Russian market, especially in the low-cost vehicle sector,” he said.

“It is difficult for Hyundai Motor to compete with Chinese rivals in the cost competition. I believe that focusing on premium level brands like Genesis and launching high quality models is the right step because (Russia) is a rich market.

Source: www.bing.com