Hyundai and Kia claim another breakthrough, unveiling new tires with retractable 'snow chains'

Just weeks after introducing a potentially game-changing “uni-wheel” drive system for EVs, Hyundai and Kia are showing off another next-generation technology to keep EV drivers safe during inclement weather. Today, Kia and Hyundai introduced a new snow chain-integrated tire that uses a shape memory alloy module inside the wheel. See how this incredible new technology works in the video below.

As EVs continue to saturate the global automotive market, their associated technologies are evolving to benefit consumers. Now more than ever, these electric vehicles go farther, charge faster, and come equipped with exciting new technologies like vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities and plug and charge.

Hyundai Motor Group has been one of the early proponents of such technologies, introducing them in EVs atop its e-GMP platform. In fact, Hyundai and Kia in particular have introduced some exciting technologies to the entire electric mobility segment and have allocated considerable funds to R&D to explore new engineering breakthroughs.

Last month, the Korean automotive group introduced a new “uni wheel” system, described as a potential “paradigm shift” in drivetrain configuration. Traditional ICE vehicles use CV joints, but require shorter drive train length to move them closer to the wheels and, as a result, reduce efficiency and durability – especially in rough terrain. Hyundai and Kia’s uni wheel system, on the other hand, can transmit power with almost zero change in efficiency, regardless of wheel speed.

There was some confusion about the last breakthrough as to how it worked, but once you saw the video, it gained a lot of publicity as a breakthrough technology. Today, Hyundai Motor Group has shared another exciting video about the tires it has developed with the alloy “Snow Chain”. Check it out.

Credit: Hyundai Motor Group/Youtube

Ice problem! Hyundai’s new tires are well equipped

As if Hyundai and Kia EVs weren’t already exploring the bleeding edge of efficiency, the automakers have developed a new tire/wheel combination that reduces the need to haul around and install snow tires. Is – a common practice for drivers trekking in winter areas and mountains.

Hyundai explains that this new tire technology can automatically deploy the shape memory alloy at the press of a button in the cabin, providing EV drivers with instant snow chain-like grip during winter road conditions.

This snow chain-integrated tire technology consists of a wheel and tire assembly consisting of radial, evenly spaced grooves containing modules made of shape memory alloy that can be deployed when electrical current is applied and the tire Can return to its natural shape inside.

The video below shows how it works best, but it could be a potential game-changer for snow tires if Hyundai and Kia integrate it into passenger EV models. When that will happen remains to be seen, but it appears Hyundai is working toward that goal. Jun Mo Park, head of the automaker’s advanced chassis development team, elaborated:

This innovation, which will hopefully someday be offered on Hyundai and Kia vehicles, reflects our commitment to transforming advanced technologies into real-world solutions that benefit customers. We will continue to develop technologies that enhance the safety and convenience of our vehicles and bring value to our customers.

Like the uni-wheel drive systems mentioned above, Hyundai and Kia’s snow chain tires leave plenty of room for excitement about what technologies are yet to emerge within EVs, as long as their manufacturers scale the technology as planned. Let’s find a way to do and integrate. While we wait for that, check out Hyundai Motor Group’s video explaining the new snow tire technology below:

