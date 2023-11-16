Hyundai and Amazon partner to deliver innovative customer experiences and cloud transformation

Amazon will launch online vehicle sales in the US with Hyundai in 2024, making it more convenient for customers to find and buy the vehicle of their choice on Amazon.com and pick it up at their local dealer.

Hyundai has named AWS as its preferred cloud provider to help facilitate the digital transformation of the automaker’s operations, production and customer service.

Amazon and Hyundai to bring Alexa built-in experience to Hyundai’s next generation vehicles

Seattle and Seoul, South Korea, November 16, 2023–(Business Wire)–Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Hyundai Motor Company announced a comprehensive strategic partnership to bring exciting new experiences to customers. The announcement was made today at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show and a livestream can be viewed here: Amazon to launch online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the US in 2024 In this strategic collaboration, Hyundai leverages AWS to help facilitate digital transformation Including designating it as your preferred cloud provider. , and the Alexa built-in experience is coming to Hyundai’s next generation vehicles.

Amazon and Hyundai at LA Auto Show 2023. Pictured: Jose Munoz, Hyundai Global Chief Operating Officer and President and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America and Marty Malik, Amazon Vice President of Worldwide Business and Corporate Development (Photo: Business Wire)

“Hyundai is a deeply innovative company that shares Amazon’s passion for trying to make customers’ lives better and easier every day,” said Andy Jassy, ​​Amazon CEO. “Our broad, strategic partnership should do just that, transforming the ease of purchasing a vehicle online for customers, making it easier to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments and calendar checks, enabling Hyundai Transform their customer experience and business operations by moving to AWS. We look forward to many years of inventing together.”

“Partnering with one of the world’s most customer-centric organizations opens up incredible opportunities as we look to expand our portfolio, grow our sales network, drive the shift to electrification and smart cities,” said Jehoon, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. “Continuing to realize the future of mobility.” J) Chang. “Amazon is the ideal partner to help realize our vision of progress for humanity, which includes improving the way people and goods move more efficiently and sustainably. Hyundai is the first automotive company to partner with Amazon Available for full end-to-end transactions in US stores, this is another example of how we continue to look for ways to improve the customer journey together with our excellent retail partners.”

Some more details about what Amazon and Hyundai are announcing today include:

Vehicle sales: In 2024, auto dealers will be able to sell vehicles in Amazon’s US stores for the first time, and Hyundai will be the first brand available for customers to purchase. This new digital shopping experience will make it easier for customers to buy a new car online, and then have it picked up or delivered by their local dealership at a time that suits them best. Customers will be able to search Amazon for vehicles available in their area based on various preferences including model, trim, color and features, choose their favorite car, and then check out online with their chosen payment and financing options – all The Amazon experience is something they already know and trust. This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to create awareness about their selection and provide convenience to their customers.

Cloud Transformation: Hyundai has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to accelerate its digital transformation by harnessing comprehensive and industry-leading AWS capabilities ranging from compute, storage, database and analytics to generative AI and Internet of Things (IoT). I have chosen. As part of a new multi-year agreement, Hyundai will become a more data-driven organization with a cloud-first technology strategy, superseding its current on-premises applications – which power everything from research, product engineering and customer engagement. Support – In AWS. Hyundai will prioritize business matters such as manufacturing and supply chain to optimize production and reduce costs, flexibility to help with safety and disaster recovery, and connected vehicle development to bring new features to drivers around the world. . AWS and Hyundai have designed and implemented a Master Builder training and certification program to train Hyundai engineers in critical cloud skills.

In-Vehicle Solutions: Starting in 2025, customers purchasing Hyundai’s next-generation vehicles will be able to use the hands-free Alexa experience at home, even while in their car. Hyundai drivers will be able to ask Alexa to play music, podcasts or audiobooks, set reminders, update to-do lists and check the calendar. Customers will be able to control their smart home even from the road, like asking for the house to be heated when they get home, double-checking whether doors are locked, and managing smart lighting and Alexa routines. Drivers will also be able to ask Alexa for the latest traffic updates or weather reports and control the in-vehicle media player or navigation system by voice – some Alexa features available even when Internet connectivity is intermittent or not available.

