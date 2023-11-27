Hyperwar Ascendant: The Global Race for Autonomous Military Supremacy

Chinese WZ-8 drone – Wikimedia Wikimedia Commons under the Creative Commons license

On the concept of hyperwar, General John R. In my 2015 exploration with Allen, we recognized the potential of artificial intelligence to irrevocably change the battlefield. Prominent among examples of autonomous systems were drone swarms, which are both a significant threat and an important military capability. Today, hyperwar appears to be the operative paradigm accepted as a de facto reality by militaries around the world. Indeed, the observation-oriented-decision-action (OODA) loop is collapsing. Greater autonomy is being introduced into all types of weapon systems and sensors. Work is underway to develop systems that would further reduce response times and increase the mass of autonomous systems employed in conflict. This trend is potentially highlighted by the US Replicator Initiative and China’s rapid advances in automated manufacturing and missile technologies.

US Replicator Initiative: A Commitment to Autonomous Warfare?

The Pentagon’s “Replicator” initiative is a strategic move to counter adversaries like China by rapidly producing “effective autonomous systems” across multiple domains. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks stressed the need for platforms that are “small, smart, cheap and numerous”, planning to produce thousands of such systems within 18 to 24 months. The Department of Defense, under this initiative, is developing smaller, more intelligent and cost-effective platforms, a move that aligns with the creation of a hyperwar environment.

The rapid timeline of the initiative has drawn criticism, notably from Anna Hehir of the Future of Life Institute (FLI), who points out that such rapid deployment could be burdensome and lack sufficient human oversight for the large number of systems involved. Might be possible. The Replicator Initiative has reignited the debate around the ethical use of ‘killer robots’ or autonomous weapons systems. Critics are concerned about the potential loss of human life and increase in conflict due to AI-powered systems. These autonomous weapons, capable of operating independently, cause concern for many, especially because of their potential to create unexpected escalation in warfare.

China’s countermeasures: automated manufacturing and missile advances

The Replicator program does not face opposition on moral grounds only in the United States. There is also more direct competition. In response to the US initiative, China provided a glimpse of the enhancements it has made to its automated scale manufacturing capabilities, focusing on military applications such as the production of engines for cruise missiles and drones. In a video released on Twitter, a representative of a Chinese defense manufacturer demonstrates the production of cruise missile and drone turbojet engines in a fully automated facility. Video of the engine manufacturing factory reveals a sophisticated process where robotic arms and five-axis linkage beam control machines work together. This automation not only increases production capacity but also improves reliability, marking an important step forward in China’s military manufacturing capabilities.

New Chinese systems mass-produced in automated factories such as these are independently employable, but can also be combined with advanced manned platforms. For example, to advance its strategic capabilities, China has integrated advanced fighters such as the Chengdu J-10C, Shenyang J-16 and Chengdu J-20 with sophisticated missiles such as the AKF-98 and KD-88 series. . These aircraft are now at the heart of China’s air power, equipped with active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and long-range air-to-air missiles such as the PL-15, enhancing their operational capabilities. Let’s increase.

The AKF-98 stealth cruise missile, with a range of approximately 1000 km, and its more affordable counterparts, the KD-88C and KD-88A, represent China’s ability to produce a spectrum of missiles for different strategic purposes, which Is consistent with the concept. Hyperwar.

We are in a new global competitive dynamic where U.S. military efforts are immediately matched by China, whose growing domestic technological capabilities and decades-long mastery of mass production make it a powerful competitor.

US Unmanned Systems: Cost Concerns and the CCA Program

Given the history of US defense projects, US efforts to develop unmanned systems face challenges regarding cost. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said the future Cooperative Combat Aircraft (CCA) drone, part of the larger Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) initiative, could cost a fraction (one-quarter to one-third) of the F-35. The intention is to be equal. Joint Strike Fighter. Still, given the astronomical ~$100 million price tag of the F-35, even at these fractional prices, the per unit cost is quite high and inappropriate for true mass. The goal of the CCA program is to produce drones with a high level of autonomy, designed to complement crewed fighter jets. This approach is powerful and, as our writing on Hyperwar reflects, can reduce the need to train flight crews and simplify logistics. All that said, the training advantage remains with the United States today. Therefore, the powerful autonomous systems employed by both sides remain at the current training edge. The net winner may be the Chinese. Moreover, if our autonomous systems are also far more expensive than Chinese products, one has to wonder how we ultimately hold our own in the competition. As a nation, we need to figure out how to create affordable, yet innovative products. And that includes autonomous unmanned combat aerial vehicles!

future scenario of hyperwar

Advances in drone technology are not limited to superpowers like the US and China. Countries like Turkey and Iran are also developing significant capabilities in unmanned warfare. This global spread points to a new reality; Middle powers, if they focus their production capacity, can develop powerful, accurate force projection capabilities on a large scale. Gone are the days when aircraft carriers were the only way to travel to a warring nation that was not bound by borders. A Martian drone with a range of 2,000 km can do the same. And swarms can be a real threat.

The US Replicator initiative and China’s rapid progress are evidence of the inevitability of hyperwar. Since we first wrote about this concept in 2015, a lot of water has flowed under the proverbial bridge and so many conflicts – from Libya to Syria, to Ukraine and now in Gaza – have evolved into smaller, cheaper and increasingly autonomous systems. demonstrate the ability to. This new era of warfare requires agility, technological superiority, mass manufacturing at low cost, and rapid adaptability. However, it also brings up the moral and ethical implications of autonomous systems, particularly the need for nations to abide by the laws of war and international humanitarian law. These include not targeting civilians, clear proportionality of the response, and ensuring that the presence of some combatants within the general civilian population does not justify targeting the civilian population as a whole.

Autonomy, yes. Irresponsibility, no.

While autonomous weapons can make some decisions themselves, a nation or group using them is entrusted with the responsibility of abiding by the laws of war. The fact that weapons are autonomous does not mean that their employers and activators are free from humanitarian laws. And it is not so

If appropriate laws do not exist; The international community just needs to get serious about implementing them.

As autonomous weapons are created in greater numbers, global organizations should focus not on things they can’t do – such as outlawing the development of AI – but rather on what they can. . Such as imposing penalties on those who violate the laws of war.

The emerging era of hyperwar, driven by initiatives such as the US Replicator program and global responses to it, highlights the dual need for technological innovation ethical consideration and human responsibility. The challenges of maintaining a balance between increasing military capabilities and ensuring clear adherence to the rules of war will be a defining feature of this new era of warfare.