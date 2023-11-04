Hypersexualized Iconic Millennial Brand, Victoria's Secret Tried to Remake Itself as Feminist — and Gen Z Saw It Right

Victoria’s Secret has made billions of dollars by selling lingerie designed and marketed through the male gaze – a masculine lens that sexualizes and objectifies women. That “sex sells” marketing strategy may have worked for Millennials and Gen Xers in the past, but if we know anything about Gen Z women, it’s that they to hate The male gaze.

As Gen Zers, most of whom are teens or in their early 20s, gravitate toward brands that promote body positivity, inclusivity, and diversity — like Parade, Kim Kardashian’s Skims, and Rihanna’s Savage Ax Fenty – Victoria’s Secret is rushing to change its image into something more feminist and empowering. But its strong brand identity, as well as the company’s history of misogyny and sexual exploitation, are holding it back.

“It’s really hard to turn a ship that has been about external perfection and suddenly say, ‘Oh, external perfection doesn’t matter anymore,” says Mary Angela Bock, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies digital media. Feminist lens studies, told Luck, “I appreciate what they’re trying to do. They’re just in a jam.”

Victoria’s Secret rebrand

The name “Victoria’s Secret” probably conjures up images of tall and slender supermodels—Gisele Bundchen, Tyra Banks, and Karlie Kloss—walking down the runway in nothing but a bejeweled push-up bra, underwear, high heels, and a 60-pound angel. Are. Wing. This is the definition of “sexiness” that the company has mostly pursued since its founding in 1977. But Victoria’s Secret has long been criticized for objectifying and over-sexualizing women rather than empowering them.

The firestorm reached a peak in 2019 when the company discontinued its Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – likely due to a combination of declining television ratings and a vision of “sexiness” that was deemed out of step with the broader culture. Was promoted to.

Comments last year from its then-Chief Marketing Officer Ed Razek didn’t help, either. Razek told the trend She believed that transgender models had no place in the brand’s fashion shows and claimed that there was no interest in plus-size runway shows. Then in 2022, an explosive Hulu documentary revealed that the Victoria’s Secret founder had an affair with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, instead of Barbie-like poster girls, Victoria’s Secret is showcasing a new, diverse group of women. These include Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, football star Megan Rapinoe, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, Brazilian transgender model Valentina Sampaio and plus-size models Paloma Elsesser and Ali Tate-Cutler to name a few.

“Sexuality can be inclusive,” Greg Younis, brand president of Victoria’s Secret and Pink, the company’s sub-brands targeting younger consumers, told investors on Oct. 12. “Sexuality can celebrate the diverse experiences of our customers and that’s who we are.” focused on.”

Victoria’s Secret spokesperson explained this in detail Luck: “Our focus on incorporating and expanding our definition of sexy is not a strategy or a temporary state of affairs… We are confident that we are on the right track as we continue to welcome, celebrate, and champion women and their experiences. Fulfilling our promise.”

‘It was almost too sudden’

However, the campaign has not been a financial boon for the company. Despite resilient consumers continuing to spend during a period of high interest rates and inflation, Victoria’s Secret reported net sales of $1.4 billion in the second quarter, down 6% from $1.5 billion in the same period last year. And the company is projecting revenue of $6.2 billion this fiscal year, down 5% from last year and significantly down from $7.5 billion from 2020. cnn,

The public reaction to the rebrand has also not been entirely favorable. After recruiting a new series of diverse women, Victoria’s Secret revived its fashion show with “The Tour ’23”, which debuted at New York Fashion Week in September. But according to some critics the event was a failure. cut He added that the event “could have been an email” given the lack of catwalks and show-stopping musical guests – which were key to the success of its previous fashion shows. Not to mention, The Tour’s ad was very similar to an ad for Rihanna’s lingerie company Savage x Fenty, which drew more criticism online.

The pace of the campaign can be held responsible for this. By telling consumers that external beauty matters most, Victoria’s Secret became a global retail giant. So the almost 180-degree change in narrative has raised doubts about the company’s real intentions.

“It was almost too sudden,” said Esther Pugh, a senior lecturer at Britain’s Leeds Beckett University who specializes in retail and consumer behaviour. Luck, “Instead of staying true to some Victoria’s Secret values ​​and changing more slowly, they quickly, completely changed their message.”

“Consumers are a lot more savvy now and I think they can understand it,” Pugh said. Since shoppers can easily switch brands, especially given the growth of the Internet, customer loyalty is something that companies have to work harder than ever to maintain. Digital-native Gen Zers are leading this change, he said.

Diversity, equality and inclusion are extremely important to Gen Z. They are known to “vote with their wallet”, supporting only brands that adhere to their social values, and vocally rejecting brands that do not. This generation is the most ethnically and racially diverse of any generation in America, so it makes sense that they would want to see that reflected in their favorite brands — which, until recently, wasn’t Victoria’s Secret.

But, of course, not all of Gen .

Gen Z ‘unpleasant situation’

Overall, some Gen Zers feel the campaign is too cheesy and inauthentic.

“Brands — and this is true for many brands — they can’t treat people of color and people of different sizes like a branding exercise and expect to be rewarded for it,” says Maggie Zhou, 24. Co-host Gen Z Podcast culture Clubtold BBC About the rebrand of Victoria’s Secret. “There’s still a lot more to come.”

But some women still miss the old Victoria’s Secret beauty. One user on TikTok said in a video that she would have loved the new Victoria’s Secret Tour show “if they had done what they used to do” but “changed the model to be more inclusive.”

The user added, “They really think they have to get rid of the angels because that’s what we wanted, when really we just wanted everyone to be angels.”

In some ways, that solution makes sense; Victoria’s Secret Angels represented an unattainable level of beauty to be aspired to. But returning to old fashion shows could bring back the original problem – women taking to the stage in lingerie to please men.

“This debate has been going on for decades that women being powerful means they are able to dress how they want,” Pugh said. “If they want to walk up and down the catwalk and not wear a lot of clothes, that’s their choice.”

According to Bock of the University of Texas, Victoria’s Secret’s rebrand, and the larger cultural debate surrounding beauty and sexuality, has only been exacerbated by digital media. Gen Zers, in particular, are constantly battling contradictory messages that tell them, “What really matters is how you feel, but to feel good you have to buy this dress. What really matters is, are you strong? Are you a good person? Do you do these good things? Oh, but really you need these shoes and these external things to make you strong, sexy, powerful, happy, intellectually fulfilled,” Bock said.

She added: “Young people are in an incredible position to care and know how important diversity inclusion is and care very deeply about other people. But then they’re also living online, and they’re influenced by the way social media portrays people.”

It remains to be seen whether the Victoria’s Secret campaign will be successful, Pugh said, but despite the criticisms, the rebrand is long overdue.

“Brands should never stand still. Everything has a lifecycle,” she said. “Maybe Victoria’s Secret is coming to the end of its lifecycle.”

Source: fortune.com