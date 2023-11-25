Hyperinflation and Dollarization: A Path to Economic Stability...

Following Sunday’s election results, Javier Meili is set to become Argentina’s president on December 10. Among other things, President-elect Miley has vowed to replace the peso with the US dollar, a policy known as dollarization. Some critics have argued that dollarization would deplete the Argentine central bank’s US dollar reserves, making dollarization excessively costly and ultimately resulting in hyperinflation. However, in leveling this criticism, they misinterpret Argentina’s current economic situation and fail to consider real-world cases of dollarization during an inflationary crisis.

The risk of hyperinflation in Argentina is not due to Javier Miley’s advocacy of dollarization. Instead, it is the result of years of bad monetary policies. Inflation has been rising steadily since 2007, long before Miley proposed dollarization (and almost anyone in Argentina even thought about the possibility of dollarization).

Some experts argue that, by international standards, Argentina is already experiencing hyperinflation. According to Philip Kagan’s seminal 1956 study, most economists define hyperinflation as an inflation rate greater than 50 percent monthly. To put this in perspective, the average annual inflation rate in Europe between 1950 and 1955 was 5.1 percent. In Kagan’s words, a hyperinflation country experienced monthly price increases that were ten times greater than the price increases experienced by a typical European country in a normal year.

The monetary policy landscape is very different today than in the years immediately preceding Kagan’s study. Over the five-year period ending January 2020, just before the pandemic, the EU’s average annual inflation rate was just 0.98 percent. Using Kagan’s ratio, this would mean that a country experiencing at least 9.8 percent inflation per month has hyperinflation. Argentina saw monthly inflation rates of 12.7 percent and 8.3 percent in September and October, respectively. Therefore, adjusting Cagan’s hyperinflation threshold to reflect general improvements in monetary policy elsewhere would reveal that Argentina is already experiencing hyperinflation. While there is certainly potential for further decline, critics of dollarization need to acknowledge just how serious Argentina’s inflation is in the context of the modern global economy.

International experiences show that dollarization and hyperinflation are interconnected issues, but this is not the case according to critics of dollarization. For example, Ecuador adopted dollarization in January 2000 to prevent hyperinflation. Ecuador’s dollarization proved effective. Dollarization immediately brought Ecuador’s inflation rate into alignment with that of the US and then kept it stable over the next decade, despite economic challenges and two sovereign debt defaults. Another compelling example is Zimbabwe, which adopted dollarization in January 2009 to combat hyperinflation. The result was also successful, with inflation reaching US levels by January 2010. As these cases show, dollarization may be a solution to hyperinflation. Argentina could also either resort to dollarization to prevent hyperinflation, or avoid it if inflation gets out of control.

The risk of hyperinflation in Argentina stems not from an intention to create a dollar but from a central bank that appears unable or unwilling to exercise restraint. Argentina’s historical record shows that central bank independence is absent and not easily secured. For better or worse, dollarization offers the safest path to avoid monetary collapse. This provides Argentina with an opportunity to implement much-needed reforms and move forward on a sustainable development path. Dollarization may make things worse before they get better. But to argue that monetary reform that is supposed to tame inflation will lead to hyperinflation is a distorted view of Argentina’s economic reality.

nicholas kachanowski

Dr. Kachanowski is Associate Professor of Economics and El Paso Woody L. Hunt is the director of the Center for Free Enterprise at the University of Texas in the College of Business. He is also a Fellow of the UCEMA Friedman-Hayek Center for the Study of a Free Society. He served as President of the Association of Private Enterprise Education (APEE, 2021-2022) and on the Board of Directors of the Mont Pelerin Society (MPS, 2018-2022).

He received his Licentiate in Economics from the Pontificia Universidad Católica Argentina, his M.A. in Economics and Political Science from the Escuela Superior de Economía y Administración de Empresas (ESADE), and his Ph.D. M.A. in Economics from Suffolk University, Boston

Dr. Kachanowski is the author of Reflexions sobre la economia argentina (Instituto Acton Argentina, 2017), Monetary balance and nominal income targeting (Routledge, 2019), and co-author Austrian Capital Theory: A Modern Survey of Essentials (Cambridge University Press, 2019), Capital and Finance: Theory and History (Routledge, 2020), and Dollarization: Una Solution for Argentina (Editorial Claridad, 2022).

Dr. Kachanowski’s research has been published in outlets such as Journal of Economic Behavior and Organization, public choice, Journal of Institutional Economics, Quarterly Review of Economics and FinanceAnd Journal of the History of Economic Thought among other outlets.

Source: www.aier.org