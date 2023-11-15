A new biopic on the life of Edith Piaf will use artificial intelligence to let the French music legend tell her own story. Are you ready for ‘La Vie en Robots’?

Advertisement

The estate of Edith Piaf has partnered with Warner Music Entertainment and production company Seriously Happy for an upcoming biopic that will use AI technology to recreate the late singer’s voice.

The singer of the French classics ‘La Vie en Rose’, ‘La Folle’, ‘Hymne à l’Amour’ and ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ cannot escape the clutches of the AI, which will receive hundreds of voices and image clips based on Piaf’s unique To recreate the genre and “further enhance the authenticity and emotional impact of his story”.

The “innovative and revolutionary technological project using AI to recreate her voice and image” was unveiled 60 years after Piaf’s death, the statement said. The French icon died of complications related to liver cancer on October 10, 1963.

The title of the film is temporary edithThe deal is “in the final stages of development”, sources close to Warner Music France said. The 90-minute project will take place primarily in his hometown of Paris and New York, tracing his short, but hugely influential life between the 1920s and 1960s. Archival footage of Piaf from TV performances and interviews, stage shows and her personal library, as well as recordings of her original songs, will be used to help bring authenticity to the visual storytelling.

edith Based on an original idea by Julie Weil, who also wrote the screenplay with Gilles Marliac. In a press release, Weile explains: “While making the film, we kept asking ourselves, ‘If Edith were still with us, what message would she want to give to the younger generation?’ Their story is one of incredible resilience, overcoming struggles, and challenging societal norms to achieve greatness – and one that is as relevant now as it was then. Our goal is to bring timeless storytelling to audiences of all ages through animation. And to utilize the latest advancements in technology.

Piaf’s estate executors Catherine Glavas and Christy Laum said: “Hearing Edith’s voice once again has been a special and touching experience – the technology has made it feel as if we are back in the room with her. The animation is beautiful and through this film we will be able to show the real side of Edith – her joyful personality, her humor and her unwavering spirit.

Famously portrayed by Marion Cotillard, who won her first Oscar as a singer in 2007 La Mome (La Vie En Rose)Piaf is nothing less than a cultural icon in France.

However, his voice would not be the first time a deceased actor has unexpectedly returned to the screen.

controversial 2021 documentaries Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, was about the late chef Anthony Bourdain, who died in 2018. Director Morgan Neville used software trained on Bourdain’s voice to recreate an email Bourdain sent to a friend. Bourdain’s ex-wife, Ottaway, wrote: “I certainly wasn’t the one who said Tony would have been cool with this.”

Then, in 2022, Andy Warhol’s voice was recreated via AI for a Netflix documentary andy warhol diaries, His diary entries were read by actor Bill Irwin and then transcribed into Warhol’s voice using the AI ​​software program Resembl.

And there’s the threatened James Dean movie, in which the late actor could be digitally recreated…

edith Also follows the success of the Beatles’ latest releases’Now and then‘ which, with a little help from AI, scored the band’s first UK number one single in 54 years. Artificial intelligence helped distinguish the late John Lennon’s vocals from a tape recorded in 1978, two years before his murder.

AI is being used to create completely original performances by singers, whose voices are used to train AI software which then creates an exact replica – and the artists themselves often object to this. nick cave, Lee Fields And Queen’s Brian May has all been vocal about this practice, protesting the use of AI to recreate his voice and music.

cave AI songwriting described as “a grotesque travesty of being human”, while soul legend Lee Fields told Euronews Culture That AI will be “the greatest rival of future artists.”

This year, Universal Music Group also complained about “infringing content created with generative AI”, and pulled a song from streaming services that featured AI-generated versions of Drake and The Weeknd.

So, are you ready for ‘La Vie en Robots’?

No release date for edith has been determined, so we still have time to check if this news is making Piaf spin in her grave, spinning like a rotisserie chicken and singing a new version of her song, It’s titled: “J’rerate AI.”

Source