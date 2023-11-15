Hydro, UK EV startup WEVC partner on low-carbon aluminum By Reuters

© Reuters. The Norsk Hydro logo is displayed in this illustration taken on May 3, 2022. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File photo



by nick carey

LONDON (Reuters) – Manufacturer Hydro & Watt Electric Vehicle Co (WEVC) said on Wednesday they will explore using recycled and low-carbon aluminum to help meet the climate targets of potential customers of the UK commercial electric van startup. .

Hydro’s low-carbon aluminum is produced using renewable energy and has a CO2 footprint of 4.0 kg per tonne, compared to the global average of 16.7 kg. Hydro and WEVC will also evaluate the use of recycled aluminum in the manufacturing process.

This will help WEVC reduce the carbon footprint of its eCV1 electric van by 50% and plans to return the aluminum to hydro at the end of the vehicle’s life.

“Halving the embedded carbon footprint of an electric light commercial vehicle is a huge step forward for more responsible manufacturing,” said Paul Warton, executive vice president of Hydro Extrusion. Based in Cornwall, south-west England, WEVC has designed a lightweight electric van. Using aluminum and composite materials. CEO Neil Yates said it has built a prototype and will field a small fleet of test vehicles for potential customers in 2024. Series production should begin in late 2025.

Yates said WEVC’s goal is to create fully recyclable vans that last 20 years.

“What makes it so attractive to fleet buyers, which we are engaged with now, is the concept of longevity, recyclability and low carbon,” Yates said.

Unlike many EV startups, which collectively raised billions of dollars from investors and have struggled ever since, WEVC has raised only “single-digit million pounds” from investors and is looking to raise “double-digit million” in 2024. Funding round planned. Yates said.

Yates said WEVC plans to invest in a small UK manufacturing facility that will have a production capacity of 5,000 vans per year. The startup aims to be profitable by 2026, he said.

