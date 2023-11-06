Curated By: Business Desk

From January 2022 to April 2023, the revenue of Country Chicken Company increased from Rs 3 lakh monthly to Rs 1.2 crore.

After completing his mechanical engineering degree from IIT Varanasi, Sakesh secured a job as a software professional where he got a salary package of Rs. 28 lakhs.

In today’s world, we often hear inspiring stories of brilliant scholars making headlines from their academic journeys. Many of these students, especially those from prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs, aspire to secure high-paying jobs. However, the extraordinary success story of IIT graduate Saikesh Gaur has recently caught people’s attention because of his unique career path.

Reports suggest that Saikesh took the remarkable decision of quitting his job to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur with a substantial monthly income of Rs 28 lakh. He ventured into entrepreneurship by setting up his own company, aptly named Country Chicken Company, which now has an impressive monthly revenue of Rs 1 crore.

Saikesh’s educational journey began with the completion of his Mechanical Engineering degree at IIT Varanasi. Subsequently, he secured a prestigious position as a software professional which fetched him an attractive annual salary package of Rs. 28 lakhs. It was during this phase that his passion for entrepreneurship and his unique vision began to take shape.

Recognizing Saikesh’s unwavering enthusiasm and aspirations, Mr. Hembar Reddy, one of the co-founders, decided to collaborate with him to fulfill their shared dream. Along with Mohd. Sami Uddin, he started his entrepreneurial journey and co-founded Country Chicken Company. Hembar Reddy’s expertise in the mechanics of the poultry industry and meat business, combined with Sackesh’s commitment, contributed to the rapid growth of their enterprise. However, it’s worth noting that his initial foray into the world of country chicken drew laughter and skepticism from many.

Media reports indicate that Saikesh and his dedicated team were instrumental in setting up the first authentic desi chicken restaurants in India, specifically in the vibrant city of Hyderabad, at Kukatpally and Pragathi Nagar. Notably, the establishment of these restaurants has provided employment opportunities to approximately 70 persons. Additionally, the company established key relationships with over 15,000 poultry farmers in the southern states, and purchased native chicken chicks from these farmers at competitive prices.

In a commendable move, Country Chicken Company has also launched an initiative to educate farmers on best practices to maintain the health and welfare of their chickens. This approach has allowed the company to provide customers with delicious, high-quality chicken while maintaining strict quality standards.

Recent reports have revealed that the company has achieved a notable revenue of Rs 5 crore during the financial year 2022-2023. Impressively, from January 2022 to April 2023, the company experienced significant growth, with its monthly revenue increasing from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore. Country Chicken Company has now set ambitious targets, aiming to achieve revenues of Rs 50 crore during the 2023-2024 financial year.

