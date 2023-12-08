Hyderabad: 85 women entrepreneurs graduate from US Consulate's AWE program

The graduating people were from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and a capstone program was organized at KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar to celebrate the success of the AWE programme.

Published date – 06:53 PM, Fri – 8 Dec 23

US Consul General Jennifer Larson with AWE graduates

Hyderabad: It was a proud and momentous occasion for 85 women entrepreneurs as they successfully graduated from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program organized by the US Consulate in Hyderabad in partnership with Kalinga Institute of Information and Technology, Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI). Received.

The graduating people were from Telangana, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and a capstone program was organized at KIIT-TBI, Bhubaneswar on Friday to celebrate the success of the AWE programme.

Congratulating the graduates of the program, US Consul General Jennifer Larson noted the untapped potential for women entrepreneurial leadership in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. “Looking at all of you (graduates), it is proof that there is immense potential for women to make an impact in the formal economy in India,” she said, thanking Women’s University in Tirupati, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam and St. Francis College in Hyderabad for hosting AWE groups on its campuses.

AWE is a six-month program designed to provide women entrepreneurs with the strategic planning, marketing and financial management skills needed to formalize and grow their businesses.

A total of 100 women leaders participated in the program, which combined innovative online learning platforms with local level discussion, mentorship and engagement with local business leaders and US experts as well as Indian alumni of US government-supported exchange programs.

Source: telanganatoday.com