Hybrid vehicles are on the rise despite Elon Musk – and as Toyota predicted

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. ODD ANDERSON/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk doesn’t think much about hybrid vehicles. last year he dismissed them as a “phase” and said it was “time to move on.” But Toyota doubled down on them and the move proved to be prescient.

Hybrid sales are set to decline in 2023, up 48% in the first three quarters compared to the same period a year earlier. wall street journal informed of. Last year, hybrid sales declined by about 6% compared to 2021.

“This is a smoking-hot market,” David Christ, sales chief of Toyota’s North American business, told the newspaper, adding that Toyota is building several hybrids – which save fuel by combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. ,

Meanwhile, demand for electric vehicles has declined. The market is still expanding, but the pace of growth has slowed considerably. After a 63% increase globally in the first half of last year, they grew by only 49% in the same period this year. magazine informed of.

That’s causing carmakers to rethink investments in EV production, among them GM and Ford. Part of the problem is that the first wave of buyers have already purchased their EVs, and the next group of prospective buyers is less interested and more price-sensitive.

“A huge number of people are living paycheck to paycheck, and with a lot of debt, they’ve got credit card debt, mortgage debt,” Musk said on a third-quarter results call last month. “We have to make our cars more affordable.”

His comments came as Tesla disclosed its lowest quarterly earnings per share in two years, falling 10% below already negative analyst forecasts.

Meanwhile, Ford reported a 41% increase in hybrid sales in its third quarter – easily outpacing EV sales – and said it expects it to quadruple over the next five years.

All of this is making Toyota Chairman and former CEO Akio Toyoda, who has long been skeptical of the hype about electric vehicles, feel vindicated. He has long believed that the industry should hedge its bets on EVs by continuing to invest in hybrid and hydrogen-powered cars.

“People are finally seeing reality,” he said recently.

Nearly a year ago, he told dealers gathered in Las Vegas that electric vehicles were “going to take longer than the media wants us to believe…Toyota is a department store of all types of powertrains. For a department store It’s not right to say, ‘This is the product you should buy.’”

Last year, Toyoda resigned as CEO as investors demanded Toyota do more with all-electric vehicles.

“Toyota is not responding appropriately to calls from the market to take the lead in electric vehicles,” said Satoru Aoyama, senior director at Fitch Ratings. financial Times In October last year, the company was warned that it “could lose investor confidence.”

As it turned out, there was justification for more confidence, not less.

Source: fortune.com