November 13, 2023
HYBE to target Latin American market with new subsidiary in Mexico


HYBE is headquartered in Yongsan District, central Seoul [YONHAP]

HYBE, an entertainment giant behind BTS, will enter the Latin American market with the launch of its subsidiary in Mexico amid a perceived slowdown in K-pop, often publicly underlined by the agency’s founder and chairman Bang Si-hyuk. goes.

HYBE Latin America will focus on managing the activities of artists in Latin America. It will also work to find and train new artists, recruiting top producers from the region to come up with new systems for training musicians adapted to the market.

In the long term, HYBE plans to experiment by combining Latin music with the commercial structure of K-pop, which has already seen success in Korea.

The move comes after HYBE Latin America acquired Exile Music, the music division of Spanish-language studio Exile Content, which it also announced on Monday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

This division was in charge of artist management, stage planning, music publishing and recording.

Exile Content founder Isaac Lee will join the Mexico-based subsidiary as chairman of the board.

Lee founded Exile Content in 2019 and sold it in 2022 to Candle Media, a media company co-founded by two former Disney executives and backed by private equity firm Blackstone.

Lee has previously worked as a producer for various television channels such as Amazon, HBC, National Geographic, Disney, and Netflix.

He served as the chief content officer of the American Spanish-language television network Univision from January 2017 to July 2018.

According to HYBE, the market size of Latin American music is expected to grow by 26.4 percent to $1.3 billion in 2022, which is a significant jump considering the average global market grew by 9 percent during the same period.

By Lee Jae-Lim [[email protected]]

Source: koreajoongangdaily.joins.com

