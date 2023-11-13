Hyatt sells its vacation rental management arm for up to $50 million

In late September, Hyatt Hotels announced it was exiting its vacation rental management business, launching an online short-term rental platform soon. Its destination residence management unit was sold to a real estate investor named Lowe, who will run it under Lowe and Coral Tree through an affiliate, although no price was disclosed at the time of the announcement.

We now have the details of Hyatt’s latest quarterly report filing. From the filing, below:

,Destination Residential Management-During the three months ended September 30, 2023, we sold our interests in the entities that own the Destination Residential Management business to an unrelated third party Base consideration of $2 million, subject to customary adjustments related to working capital and indebtedness, and contingent consideration of up to an additional $48 million, Contingent consideration will be earned within two years after the sale upon the achievement of certain performance-based metrics and the extension of certain contracts related to rental programs and/or homeowner associations. We recorded a $28 million contingent consideration receivable at fair value in other assets on our condensed consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2023.

The transaction was recorded as a business disposition, and we recognized a $19 million pre-tax gain (loss) on the sale of real estate and our condensed consolidated statements of income during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Recognized benefits. combination with temperament, We transferred $10 million in cash to the buyer related to the advanced deposit, The operating results and financial position of this business prior to the sale remain within our Americas Management and Franchising segment.

Source: skift.com