Hurricane Otis’ poor forecast and an important lesson

When I saw that a potential Category 5 hurricane was about to make landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, I was left wide-eyed. It is rare to see a storm of this intensity directly impact a city with such a large population, and unfortunately the outcome was as expected. nahel belgherz Posted On the stage x, “Acapulco, Mexico may have become the first city in the world with more than one million residents to experience a Category 5 hurricane.” Photos of the damage show that it will take years for the region to recover. Was this a prediction violation and what can we learn?

There is no doubt that from an intensity standpoint, Hurricane Otis far exceeded expectations. It displayed rapid intensification, an increase in wind speed of at least 35 mph in less than 24 hours. In fact, Otis transitioned from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in half that time. This motion is what I have called super-intensification in recent storms. The models were too far apart so let’s go ahead and call it a bust.

Even with such high intensity, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center certainly had some perspective that explosive development was possible. Let’s review their forecast discussion from Tuesday, October 24. “Sea surface temperatures are very warm, around 30 degrees Celsius, and low to moderate levels of humidity are quite high,” senior hurricane expert Richard Pasch wrote. He also noted that there was only weak to moderate wind shear over the system, which is also a favorable condition for intensification.

“Continued strengthening looks likely unless Otis makes landfall in the next day or two,” Pasch added. Based on current trends, the official intensity forecast is above most model guidance. Ship Rapid Intensification (RI) Indices indicate higher than normal probability of RI, so some further adjustments to the intensity forecast are possible later today. I’m really impressed by how confident NHC forecasters are in predicting rapid intensification. He’s certainly had a lot of practice in recent years.

After the storm, my former colleague and NASA research meteorologist Scott Braun said, “Conditions of rapid intensification were present, but it is difficult to say at this time why the rate of intensification and the intensity were so high.” In the research community, Otis will be studied for years to come. The models did not capture intensity levels. Brian McNoldy is a hurricane expert at the University of Miami. His post below on the forum x Is revealing.

Hurricane expert Eric Blake echoed the same sentiment. He wrote, “Every operational model missed this before RI happened and EC was the best of the sad bunch, which is saying something because it generally has no intensity skills.” Although gains have been made, it has long been known that skill with storm track forecasting has outstripped intensity forecasting. I have written on this topic before forbes, Storm track is largely controlled by atmospheric processes that can be adequately resolved in models. Changes in intensity are related to small-scale features of ocean heat content, wind shear, and energy exchange within the eyewall structure. Many of these processes are often difficult to resolve in our models. The 2022 NOAA report argued, “Improving NOAA’s hurricane intensity forecasts will require closing the gaps in ocean and air-sea observations, as these data are critical to better understanding the interaction processes that occur.” cause the formation and intensification of storm systems.”

Speaking of track, forecasts have definitely indicated that Acapulco will be dealing with some type of storm, albeit a very weak system. Forecasters knew that a tropical storm, at the very least, would affect the region, but as meteorologist Tomer Berg comments, it was certainly unexpected for it to be a Category 5. We do not expect this level of intensity in an eastern Pacific hurricane near the coast. Mexico.

Damage was widespread but primarily wind related. The region is not accustomed to Category 5 hurricanes, but this could be a harbinger of what is to come. It’s also a reminder that future infrastructure will have to adapt to our new storm realities. Ironically, many have asked why the storm did not cause more damage. Dr. Jeff Masters explains that the altitude and deep water profile of the offshore area is not conducive to the level of storm surge one might expect from a Category 5 hurricane.

Ultimately, I think the lesson of Otis might be to be prepared for the worst if a tropical storm or hurricane is headed your way. We will face the imminent challenge of rapid (and extreme) intensity. Resist common or recent prejudices. They don’t prepare you for a storm you haven’t experienced before.