Hurricane Ciaran hits Western Europe, with record winds in France and millions without power

PARIS (AP) — At least seven people were killed and others injured as Hurricane Ciaran lashed the continent Thursday, bringing record-breaking winds across France and much of Western Europe. The storm destroyed homes, caused travel problems, and left large numbers of people without power.

Winds of more than 190 kilometers per hour (118 mph) lashed the northern tip of France’s Atlantic coast, uprooting trees and blowing out windows. Huge waves hit French ports and coastlines, as the wind flattened road signs and tore off roofs. Fallen trees blocked roads around western France.

A truck driver in the inland Aisne region of northern France died when his vehicle collided with a tree, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said. Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man died after falling from a balcony in the port city of Le Havre in Normandy. Local media outlet FranceBleu quoted a prosecutor as saying it appeared the man was closing his shutter against the wind when he fell. Seven of at least 16 people injured in France were emergency workers.

About 1.2 million French homes lost power, power utility Enedis said in a statement. It covers approximately half of Brittany, the Atlantic peninsula most affected by Ciaran. Enedis said it would deploy 3,000 workers to restore power when conditions allow.

Winds reached about 160 kilometers per hour (about 100 mph) on the Normandy coast and about 150 kilometers per hour (90 mph) inland. Fishing crews stopped their livelihood and remained on the coast. Local authorities closed forests, parks and beaches in some areas.

Local trains were canceled across much of western France and all roads in the Finistère region of Brittany were closed Thursday morning. Transport Minister Byun urged people to avoid driving and use caution when traveling in weather warning areas.

“We see how deadly the roads can be in these circumstances,” he told broadcaster France-Info.

Much of Spain was hit by heavy rain and gale-force winds, with city parks closed and many trains and flights cancelled. Emergency services in Madrid said a woman died after a tree fell on her. Three other people were slightly injured in the incident which took place on a city center street.

Two people, including a 5-year-old boy, were killed by falling tree branches in central Ghent, Belgium. A 3-year-old child was slightly injured in the same incident, the Ghent prosecutor’s office said in a statement. Another branch hit three German tourists in the central Ghent Citadel park, killing a 64-year-old woman. His daughter was seriously injured but the father was unharmed.

One person was seriously injured when a wall collapsed due to the storm in the port city of Antwerp, Belgian media reported.

Storm warnings were issued for the North Sea coast in Germany, and high wind warnings were issued for part of the Baltic Sea coast. A 46-year-old woman was seriously injured by a falling tree in the Harz mountains in northern Germany, authorities said.

Thousands of people in the United Kingdom were also without power. Due to strong gusts, roofs of buildings were blown away and trees fell. Some people had to evacuate their homes as Ciaran struck the south of England.

Hundreds of schools closed in the southern coastal communities of Cornwall and Devon as fallen trees and flooding disrupted the morning commute.

Rail companies urged passengers to work from home if possible due to the possibility of falling trees and debris on the tracks. P&O Ferries said tourist traffic was being diverted away from the port of Dover, which had suspended sailings. Local police said the roof of a lorry was torn off in the town, while a major road was partially closed for public safety.

The Maritime and Coast Guard Agency has urged people to stay away from the coast.

“Stay away from dangerous situations,” the agency tweeted. “Taking a selfie in stormy conditions is not worth risking your life.”

Simon Partridge, a senior meteorologist at the Met Office, Britain’s government weather agency, said it appeared the worst of the conditions for England would be over by midday. “The storm is starting to lose the energy it had when it first arrived,” he said.

Britain’s Environment Agency urged people to be prepared for inland flooding, as some river levels remain high and the ground is saturated. Just after midday, there were 82 flood warnings in place across England, meaning flooding is likely, and 197 flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible.

The agency’s flood duty manager, Ben Lukey, said: “Flooding is also possible on low-lying coastal roads and people should avoid driving through flood water, as only 30 cm (about a foot) of flowing water is enough to drive your car through. It is adequate.”

The average sea level pressure for England and Wales in November was the lowest ever recorded, breaking the 1916 record, the Met Office said.

On the Channel Islands, winds remained between 144 kilometers per hour (90 mph) and 160 kilometers per hour (100 mph) for a full three hours. They broke windows, damaged cars and tore roofs off buildings. Flights were canceled from airports on the islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney.

“The hail was heavier and bigger than a golf ball and it damaged three of our windows – one in my daughter’s bedroom, one on the landing and one in the bathroom,” said Suzie Phillips, a homeowner in Jersey.

Jersey Police tweeted that 35 people were evacuated after their homes were damaged and three others were hospitalized. He said trees were downed across the island.

Dutch media reported that many people were affected by falling trees in the Netherlands. One person died in the southern city of Venre.

Associated Press writers Alain Ganley in Paris, Danica Kirka in London, Raf Cassart in Brussels, Geir Moulson in Berlin, Ciaran Giles in Madrid, Alexander Furtula in Neeltje Jans, Netherlands, and Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed to this report .

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment

Angela Charlton and Ed Davey, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com