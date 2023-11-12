Various weather-related disasters in France this year present a pessimistic scenario for insurance prices in 2024.

Storm Ciaran, which hit the north-western French coast last week, has caused considerable damage. The death toll across Europe reached 16.

The northern part of France is currently facing severe flooding and 130 municipalities have been affected.

It is too early to assess the cost of damage but the previous wave of weather-related destruction – caused by severe drought during the summer – was estimated to cost €900 million.

A big question now facing French households and businesses is whether these extreme weather events will lead to increased insurance prices.

How are insurance premiums calculated?

To understand how climate change and extreme weather affect insurance premiums, it is important to understand how they are calculated.

Premium is a sum paid periodically to the insurer and can be divided into risk assessment, security provision, operating costs and taxes.

Therefore, insurance prices depend on many factors that affect these variables. This includes the frequency and scale of weather events.

For example, to set their prices, insurance companies use estimates based on data published by meteorological institutions.

According to the French Federation of Insurance Companies in its 2021 report, the amount paid out as compensation has increased.

It said that while the average annual compensation between 1990 and 2009 was €2 billion (except in 1999 due to hurricanes), the average between 2010 and 2019 was up to €2.8 billion.

And this trend shows no signs of stopping any time soon: Last year was an unprecedented year for the world’s climate, with severe drought and fires across Europe, but 2023 is on top of that.

The knock-on effect for home insurance will be an average increase of 6 to 7% in 2024, according to consulting firms Facts & Figures and Adactis, cited by French radio RMC.

France’s Insurance Risk Task Force

The Bank of France’s preliminary assessment in 2021 of the financial risks of climate change indicates that natural hazards could increase by two to five times in the most vulnerable French regions.

According to the central bank, premiums will increase by 130% to 200% by 2060 to cover these losses – in terms of insurance prices, this is an increase of between 2.8% and 3.7% per year.

The French government is taking this matter very seriously. Bruno Le Maire and Christophe Bechu – France’s economy and ecological transition ministers respectively – set up a task force in May to look into the insurability of climate risks.

As compensation costs could reach €70 billion over the next three decades, the French government wants to “guarantee the sustainability of the natural disaster compensation system”, calling it a “key resilience tool”.

The task force is to present its recommendations to ministers in December 2023.

Uninsured families left without insurance

Rising insurance rates as a result of bad weather are not just an issue in Europe.

Across the Atlantic, there is a worrying trend regarding insurance companies: Homeowners are struggling to find protection amid climate disasters.

Following wildfires in California, State Farm Insurance – the largest insurance provider in the US – said in May it would stop accepting new applications “for all commercial and personal lines, including property and casualty insurance” for the entire state. And it was not the only one.

People in other states affected by climate disasters, such as Louisiana and Florida, have also struggled to afford the policies, The Washington Post reported,

In France, insurance is mandatory for tenants and co-owners.

In addition, reinsurance – insurance for insurance companies – is a partnership between the state and these companies that seeks to limit the risk associated with the emergence of uninsurable areas.

However, the fund has been in deficit since 2015 and is lobbying for an increase in financial contributions.

