Huobi (HTX) executes strategic token burn in Q3 2023

HTX, formerly Huobi, has released its Q3 2023 financial report, revealing strong revenues of $24.75 million. The cryptocurrency exchange has allocated 20% of these earnings towards its quarterly token burn, which amounts to approximately two million HT coins.

This strategic move is set to make a significant impact for the HT ecosystem, increasing transparency and community engagement.

HTX hits milestone with token burn

In Q3 2023, HTX conducted a massive token burn, taking 2,062,217 HT coins out of circulation. This marks a significant step forward in the platform’s burning mechanism, contributing to the burning of 301,002,441 HT tokens by October 15, 2023.

The circulating deflation rate for this period was an impressive 0.9718%. This rate is calculated based on the amount of HT tokens burned at a given time relative to the previous circulating supply.

HTX’s revenue, totaling $24.75 million for the third quarter of 2023, is the basis of its token burn initiative. This revenue comes from a variety of sources, including trading fees from spot, futures and OTC trading, interest on margin loans, and withdrawal fees. The innovative burning mechanism is designed to increase transparency and community participation.

By reallocating 20% ​​of its revenue to token burning, HTX shows a commitment to the long-term sustainability and growth of the HT ecosystem.

HT developed with community support

In response to feedback from the HT community, HTX made a strategic decision to transition from monthly to quarterly token burn, aligning itself with industry standards. This development provides stakeholders with a more comprehensive insight into the performance of the platform.

Under the new framework, HTX will release data on token burns for the previous quarter on the 15th of the first month of each following quarter. This change promotes a more streamlined and predictable approach to token burning.

Since the launch of the HT Empowerment Scheme, HT has demonstrated sustained growth on the back of strong community support. The decision to rebrand from Huobi to HTX was a strategic move to mark the platform’s 10th anniversary, representing a bold step in the company’s evolution.

The new name, HTX, symbolizes the convergence of Huobi and Tron, with the “H” standing for Huobi and the “T” representing Tron. Finally, the “X” stands for the exchange itself. Additionally, “HT” may also denote the native platform token used on the exchange, known as the HTX token.

source: cryptopotato.com