Hunt’s scope for tax cuts is reduced by losses of £15 billion a year on the sale of Bank of England bonds

The Bank of England’s decision to sell government bonds is costing taxpayers £15bn a year and leaving Jeremy Hunt with less room to cut taxes, a top investment bank has warned.

Deutsche Bank said Threadneedle Street decided to reduce the size of its balance sheet by actively selling gilts purchased during the pandemic rather than letting them mature, which would mean huge losses for taxpayers in the short term. had to face.

Based on the current path of interest rates, taxpayers face an additional loss of £15 billion per year compared to a scenario where the bonds just matured. The Treasury is set to offset any losses the bank incurs from the bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing (QE).

Rapidly rising interest rates have put the program at risk. However, Deutsche Bank believes the problem has been made worse by the bank’s decision to sell bonds at a time when prices are potentially at an all-time low given high interest rates.

The Bank of England this autumn announced plans to shrink its balance sheet by £100 billion over the next year under a program called quantitative tightening (QT), including the active sale of £50 billion of gilts.

The Treasury has transferred £29.1 billion to the bank to cover QT losses over the past year.

Sanjay Raja, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, said: “The additional cost of active QT increases the chancellor’s debt burden, leaving little room for spending or tax cuts in the near term, particularly to meet his debt mandate. They have limited scope to do so.”

Mr Raja highlighted that active sales – where the bank sells bonds instead of letting them mature – is leading to higher losses for the Treasury.

Deutsche Bank said last year’s £11.7bn loss came from active gilt selling, including £7.5bn in long-term debt, where prices have fallen sharply.

He added: “The cost of QT is not negligible. The bank has suffered huge losses due to high interest rates. If QT continues indefinitely, the total losses are likely to be greater than the gains transferred to the Treasury over the last decade or so.

Internal estimates suggest the taxpayer will have to pay up to £170bn for QE over the next decade.

Sir John Redwood, previously head of Margaret Thatcher’s policy unit, urged the Bank to stop actively selling bonds.

He said: “They are making a double mistake by giving us inflation with too much quantitative easing (QE). Now they are giving us too much austerity by doing too much QT, raising interest rates too high and making huge losses.

“The Treasury, which is having to pay out all these losses that we don’t need to incur, are then in no mood to cut taxes because they have sent so much money to the Bank of England.”

With an interest rate of 5.25 percent, the amount the bank pays commercial lenders on reserves held at the central bank far exceeds the return it earns on its reserves of gilts.

The reverse was true when interest rates were at record lows, which saw a peak of £123.8 billion in profits transferred to the Treasury between 2009 and 2022.

Some economists have suggested that the Bank should eliminate interest paid on deposits from commercial lenders, which could save taxpayers billions of pounds.

However, Lord Macpherson, former Permanent Secretary to the Treasury, said it could be seen as a tax on banks.

He added: “If the government starts intervening in monetary policy, it will reduce the independence of the bank and then there will be questions in the market about whether the bank can be trusted, and therefore you will have to pay a higher premium.” Can take loan.

“My guess is that there will be increasing political pressure to do something about this, either by putting pressure on the Bank of England, which I think would be undesirable, or potentially by taxing the banks more, which this policy would do.” have been beneficiaries of.”

It is understood that Treasury officials are examining the mechanisms of QT, although decisions about the size and structure of any bond sale are made by the bank, which is operationally independent.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com