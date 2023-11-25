Huntley's 5 takeaways from Mater Dei's win over St. John Bosco in the CIF-SS Division 1 final

Michael Huntley covers Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship game Friday night at the Coliseum, which the Monarchs won 35-7.

Here’s Huntley’s analysis of what happened in the battle between the country’s two top teams:

1. Mater Dei’s defensive line was effective

The interior defensive line trio of Semi Taulunga, Zeus Venegas and Tomu Topui was the most effective unit of the game. They were able to contain double teams which opened up lanes for blitzers like Darius Dixon and Jelani Davis.

“They played outstandingly well,” Mater Dei coach Frank McManus said of the defensive line. “Everyone has to do their job to keep the defense running smoothly. The defensive line played very well but the linebackers and defensive backs also played well.”

Mater Dei coach Frank McManus, center, accepts the CIF-SS Division 1 championship plaque at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez, contributing photographer)

Mater Dei only had two sacks on Friday, but the defensive line put pressure on St. John Bosco quarterback Caleb Sanchez and forced foul throws and turnovers.

There was a crucial sack just before halftime that completely thwarted Mater Dei’s defensive effort. Taulunga beat the offensive lineman and ran into the running back, allowing sacks by Venegas and Shawn Scott.

2. Elijah Brown is the best quarterback in the Southern Section

Bosco’s Sanchez is the likely Trinity League MVP for the regular season, but Mater Dei’s Elijah Brown was the better quarterback on Friday.

The numbers don’t jump off the page for Brown. He completed only 50 percent of his passes for 109 yards with two touchdowns, but he made big plays when it mattered most.

Brown is 41-2 as a starter at Mater Dei and is one of the most dominant high school quarterbacks in recent history. Their two losses came at the hands of St. John Bosco, but the Browns won the most important game of the rivalry in their final matchup.

“It feels amazing, like a cherry on top of my time at Mater Dei,” Brown said.

In the third quarter, Brown made one of the best throws of his career, a 44-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, giving the Monarchs a 21–0 lead.

Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, right, makes a touchdown catch past St. John Bosco cornerback Frankie Edwards III in the CIF-SS Division 1 championship football game at the Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Paul Rodriguez, contributing photographer)

“It was definitely one of the best throws of my career,” Brown said. “Especially in a moment like this, letting it go and letting him have it. He is an amazing player and he took an amazing catch.

3. Mater Dei’s offensive line had an excellent second half

At the beginning of the game, both defensive lines were in command of the game. Mater Dei’s offensive line, coached by former USC and NFL player Khalid Holmes, made adjustments at halftime that were crucial to the Monarchs’ victory.

Mater Dei gained just 63 yards of offense in the first half and the Browns were under constant pressure. Brown remained untouched in the second half and was able to move the ball down the field.

Mater Dei’s Nicholas Moriarty celebrates his touchdown against St. John Bosco with Mark Bowman in the CIF-SS Division 1 championship football game at the Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez Contributing Photographer)

“Our offensive line coaches did a great job making adjustments at halftime,” McManus said. “They made the necessary reforms and you saw the results.”

“We knew our offensive line could do it and we just needed to motivate them,” Brown said.

The big names on the offensive line are the tackles: Auburn commit DeAndre Carter and Texas commit Brandon Baker. Senior center Christian Falani improved greatly in the second half and guards Zion Tohi and Jeremiah Pons played well on offense.

“We came out with more urgency in the second half and closed it out,” Baker said.

4. Special teams matter

One of the biggest changes to the Mater Dei coaching staff this season was the hiring of former JSerra head coach Scott McKnight, who has a reputation as a special teams guru.

The biggest play of the game occurred in the third quarter. St. John Bosco had just scored and got another stop on defense with momentum on their side for a short while. The Braves punt returner muffed the punt and long snapper Rylan Vagana recovered the fumble to give the Monarchs excellent field position.

Vagana is the No. 1 rated long snapper in the country according to long snapping coach Chris Rubio. The fumble recovery set up a touchdown to cut the lead back to 21.

McKnight’s kickoff team was also excellent, allowing only 18 yards per kick return.

5. It’s hard to beat an excellent team twice

When St. John Bosco defeated Mater Dei 28-0 earlier this season, the Braves knew it wouldn’t be easy for them to repeat that performance a second time.

“This is a good football team,” St. John Bosco coach Jason Nigro told the Press-Telegram. “We knew it was a big deal for the first time and to beat those guys twice in one year and obviously, like we did with them last year, it’s really challenging.”

The coaching and talent at these top schools is so advanced that it is incredibly difficult to beat any one of them twice in one season.

Mater Dei’s players had revenge on their minds from the very first game.

The Mater Dei team poses for a photo with their CIF-SS Division 1 championship plaque at the Coliseum in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Photo by Paul Rodriguez, contributing photographer)

“As much as the doubt and hatred we were getting for losing that game, you can’t describe the feeling we’re having right now,” Mater Dei cornerback Zabian Brown said. “We kept our heads down, banded together as a team and dug deep.”

“We felt like the first game was kind of a fluke,” Baker said. “The conditions weren’t good in that game and it feels really good to get this win back.”

