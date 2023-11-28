Hunter Biden’s team considering House subpoenas as James Biden cooperates with GOP panel

WASHINGTON — The legal team advising President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is considering how to respond to a subpoena issued by the Republican-led House Oversight Committee.

Hunter Biden was issued a subpoena in early November and called to appear for a closed-door written interview on December 13. Hunter Biden’s legal team has not yet responded to the subpoena other than confirming receipt of it, according to two sources familiar with the committee’s work. ,

The silence from Hunter Biden’s team comes as legal representatives for the president’s brother James are in communication with the committee, the same two sources said. The committee has asked James Biden to appear for an interview with the panel on December 6.

It is customary for the legal teams of congressional witnesses to negotiate the parameters of appearance with committee staff. If Biden were to appear, he could either choose to make a fifth plea, ask for a hearing in a public forum or fight the request in court.

At this point, Hunter Biden’s legal team has not provided any information on how it plans to respond. In addition to their obligation to respond to congressional subpoenas, Hunter Biden and his legal team must also consider their legal risk. He is currently under indictment on gun charges brought by Special Counsel David Weiss and has pleaded not guilty. Additional tax charges could also be handed down, and anything Hunter Biden testified at a congressional hearing would be admissible in a criminal trial.

Abbey Lowell, the lead lawyer representing Hunter Biden, declined to comment on the status of the committee’s subpoena. Representatives for James Biden declined to comment.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., issued the subpoena, which focuses on the Biden family’s business dealings, after requesting thousands of bank records involving Hunter and James Biden, other members of their family and several business associates.

One of the sources said the committee is working quickly to strengthen both depositions and expects Comer to fully comply with the valid subpoena and is expected to testify in December.

In addition to the subpoenas for Hunter and James Biden, the Oversight Committee has sent subpoenas and requests for interviews to a long list of Biden family members and their business associates as part of its broader impeachment inquiry into the president. Rob Walker is among the colleagues called to testify. According to a committee source, Walker’s lawyers have been in contact with the committee about setting a date for his appearance. Comer has called Walker a “key witness” in his investigation.

Walker has already met with the FBI and testified during a December 2020 interview that Joe Biden was “never… part of anything we were doing.”

The White House has challenged the legality of the subpoena requests by the committee. White House counsel Richard Sauber sent a letter to Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, calling the subpoena request an attempt by the House GOP to improperly weaponize the powers of Congress.

Joe Costello, a spokesman for Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, reiterated that point, saying in a statement that Comer “continues to abuse the authority of the committee.”

“At every turn, the evidence, including thousands of pages of records and dozens of hours of witness interviews and testimony, has completely refuted Republicans’ false claims and shown that President Biden has committed no wrongdoing, impeachable crimes.” So absolutely not,” he said. ,

In a statement to NBC News, Comer made clear that his committee will enforce its subpoena requests.

“We are now going to question Biden family members and their associates about this record of evidence,” Comer said. “We expect full compliance with our lawfully issued subpoenas to provide transparency and accountability to the American people.”

Source: www.bing.com