Hunter Biden’s 2021 memoir, “Beautiful Things,” was repeatedly cited in a California indictment this week detailing tax allegations against him, detailing how he spent heavily during a time when Talked about when prosecutors say he should have paid taxes.

Biden faces nine charges alleging a “four-year scheme” when he did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020, while also filing false tax reports.

The charges relate to three felonies and six misdemeanors $1.4 million in delinquent taxes Which has been paid. The special counsel alleged that Hunter “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” and, in 2018, he “stopped paying his delinquent and overdue taxes for tax year 2015.” “

,[W]He finally filed his 2018 return, [he] False business deductions were included to avoid assessing taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities they faced as of February 2020,” Weiss alleged.

The indictment details how, in 2019, he began writing the memoir, “Beautiful Things,” and received approximately $140,625 from January to October 2020, which were deposited into his wife’s bank account. The indictment also says that, in 2018, he claimed approximately $388,810 in business-related travel. The document states that he was working on the memoir when he made these claims to the accountant, but did not share it with them.

The memoir outlines the extensive drug use he was involved in at the time, undermining claims about his business expenses.

“Unbeknownst to CA accountants, in his memoir, defendant described 2018 as dominated by crack cocaine use, ‘twenty-four hours a day, smoking every fifteen minutes, seven days a week,’” the indictment states.

“Indeed, defendant never told CA accountants about his extensive drug and alcohol abuse in 2018, which could have led to greater scrutiny of his claims of hundreds of thousands of dollars in business expenses.”

Separately, the indictment cites the memoir’s recollection of how, in 2018, Hunter says he met with a group of “thieves, junkies, small dealers, over-the-hill strippers, con artists and assorted hangers-on.” who then invited them. Friends and colleagues and the latest hookups.”

The president’s son says in the book, “They held me and wouldn’t let go, all with my consent. I never slept. There was no watch. Day turned into night and night into day.”

The indictment also highlights how Hunter described living and related expenses in luxury hotels and private rentals. It quotes the memoir at length in the context of his stays in Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood.

“A swarm of dealers and their assistants would come in and out day and night. They would arrive in late-series Mercedes-Benzes, wear oversized Raiders or Lakers jerseys and flaunt fake Rolexes with their stripper girlfriends. invited their girlfriends, who invited their boyfriends,” Hunter is quoted as saying. “They drank the entire minibar, called room service for filet mignon and a bottle of Dom Pérignon. One of the ladies even ordered an extra filet for her purse-sized dog.”

The indictment states that there was no indication of any business being run at the luxury hotels where Hunter stayed. Later in the indictment, expenses “specifically identified in defendant’s memoir” are mentioned, but they never disclose that his time spent there was not for business purposes.

The indictment says the Lamborghini rental, luxury hotel stay and an exotic dancer’s flight from L.A. to New York were not for business.

“Instead, they were personal expenses described as ‘bacchanals’ in his memoir in 2018,” the document said, later adding that some hotels were used for “constant partying” with his girlfriend. Was.

Hunter’s defense attorney, Abbey Lowell, attacked special counsel David Weiss over the allegations, accusing the special counsel of “bowing to Republican pressure.”

“Based on the facts and the law, if Hunter’s last name had been something other than Biden, charges would not have been brought in Delaware and now California,” Lowell said in a statement.

Biden’s son also hit out at his critics, saying they were trying to reach out to his father.

“They’re trying to destroy the presidency. And so, it’s not about me. At its worst, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, Knowing that this would be bigger pain than my father could handle. And so, destroying a presidency like this,” he said.

