Hunter Biden won't sit for GOP testimony, father says he's not 'financially' involved in his business

Hunter Biden arrived on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, not to comply with his subpoena and be ousted to the House Oversight Committee, but to hold a press conference and again offer to testify publicly. He said that his father, President Biden, was “not financially involved” in his business, and added that there is “no evidence because that didn’t happen.”

Hunter Biden’s offer to testify publicly is actually a rejection of the GOP’s demand that he appear for the closed-door testimony on Wednesday for which he was subpoenaed. This testimony was to take place on Wednesday at 9:30 am

Hunter Biden could be held in contempt of Congress if he doesn’t show up for interview

Instead, he gave a public statement on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, criticizing “MAGA” Republicans who “invaded” his privacy, “attacked” his family and “ridiculeed my struggle with addiction “

Joe and son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

“They undermined my recovery and they tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass my father, who dedicated his entire life to public service,” the president’s son said. “For six years I have been the target of Trump’s relentless attack team. ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, my answer is this. I’m here.”

“My father was not involved financially in my business,” Hunter Biden said, adding that he was not involved in his dealings with Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings, or his Chinese investments and others in the US.

Hunter Biden said, “There is no evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business because that’s not what happened.”

The White House and President Biden have said that the president “never had any relationship” with his son. Biden has also said he never spoke to his son about his business dealings, but evidence presented by House Republicans in their investigation — such as email records and testimony from Hunter Biden’s former business partners — contradicts those statements. seem to refute.

Hunter Biden leaves federal court in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The president’s son pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in July after his original plea deal failed. (Image direct to Fox News Digital)

The president’s son joined House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. Criticized Trump, who is co-leading the House impeachment inquiry. President Biden.

Comer, Jordan threaten to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after refusing subpoena to testify

Hunter Biden said the president manipulated evidence and falsified personal information.

Hunter Biden said, “Republicans have lied repeatedly about every aspect of my personal and professional life.” “So much so, that many people believe false facts.”

He further added, “They have taken away the light of my father’s love and presented it as darkness. They have no shame.”

Hunter Biden said House Republicans “engaged in unprecedented political interference.”

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is leading the investigation into the business dealings of Hunter Biden and other Biden family members. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post, Teresa Kroger/Getty Images for the World Food Program USA)

He said, “Nonetheless, Mr. President, I am accepting your proposal…I have chosen it.” “I am here today to testify at a public hearing to answer any legitimate questions the committee may have.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyer claims he wouldn’t have been indicted if he wasn’t related to the president

He added: “Republicans don’t want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless investigations, or hear what I have to say.”

Hunter Biden said, “What are they afraid of? I’m here. I’m ready.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

After this the President’s son left Capitol Hill.

Comer and Jordan threatened Biden last week with holding him in contempt of Congress if he disregarded the subpoena and failed to appear for his testimony.

Comer and Jordan vowed to release the full transcript of Hunter’s deposition if Hunter participated. He also vowed to hold a public hearing for the president’s son’s testimony so that the American people can hear from him directly.

On the House side of the Capitol, Comer and Jordan spoke to reporters, defending their “lawful subpoena of the President’s son.”

“This is a normal procedure in an investigation,” Comer said. “This has been a serious investigation from day one – an investigation into public corruption at the highest levels.”

Comer said he still hoped to depose the president’s son.

“And then we would be very happy to hold a public hearing,” Comer said.

Jordan said, if the public hearing were held earlier, as the first son suggested, members would filibuster and delay the inquiry.

“The way you get the facts is you bring people in for interviews behind closed doors,” Jordan said.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbey Lowell and the White House have argued that the subpoena was not valid because the House impeachment inquiry was never formalized by the full House of Representatives.

But a vote to do so is expected on Wednesday.

“We think it’ll pass,” Jordan said. “Then we’ll see what their excuse is.”

But Jordan said that once the vote was taken, he and Comer, as promised, would “move forward with contempt proceedings” against the first son.

Comer said the committee had thousands of documents ready in the room where Hunter Biden’s testimony was expected to take place.

Comer said the committee had “specific questions for the president’s son” and said the American people want this investigation.

Meanwhile, Jordan reflected on Biden’s public statements, saying his comment that his father was never “financially involved” in his business dealings was a significant gap.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

