Hunter Biden wants to go public, House Republicans say not so soon

Hunter Biden has agreed to testify before a Republican House committee on one condition.

It has to be public.

There’s no way the president’s son wants a closed-door presence in which the GOP can selectively leak the worst moments.

I’m not sure this is the smartest strategy—nor, apparently, do many people in the White House. It shines a very bright light on his history of legal problems and drug problems, just as his father is preparing for his re-election campaign.

And yet Oversight Committee Chairman Jim Comer is turning them down. The subpoena is for a deposition. Oh, but the panel would be happy to have him testify publicly at some point in the future. Hunter is “trying to play by his own rules,” Comer says.

First lady Jill Biden, with Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attends the graduation ceremony of her granddaughter Macy Biden from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Brandon Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

So we have a standoff. I think the average person would think that Hunter’s attorney has presented him on a silver platter, and why shouldn’t the public watch this spectacle?

The young Biden may not have much choice, since the committee has summoned him. If he fights the summons, it looks like he has something to hide.

But it wasn’t long ago that House members like Mark Meadows, later Donald Trump’s chief of staff, were serving subpoenas from the January 6 Committee, and only a few were pursued by the Justice Department. .

Hunter Biden’s retaliatory move is part of a broader, more aggressive strategy by the man at the center of the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. They have issued strong statements, filed lawsuits and even tried to subpoena Trump. Earlier this month, Hunter argued in an op-ed for USA Today that his addiction was being weaponized against him and that it would be demoralizing for all drug users.

Since a generous plea deal fell through, a special counsel has indicted Biden on gun-related charges, and at least one more indictment on tax charges is widely expected.

Politico reports that, according to a former 2020 campaign aide, “some White House staffers are irritated that he is becoming more aggressive because he is not articulating strategy and tactics.”

Hunter Biden looks on during the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022 in Washington, US. (Reuters/Jonathan Ernst)

Some in the Insider circle worry that “Hunter Biden’s court retaliation only highlights his legal entanglements, foreign business activities, and personal struggle with drug addiction. To these allies, including Rudy Giuliani and the conservative media There’s a lot of engagement with opponents.” “There is a risk of legitimizing his most extreme attacks on the president’s family.”

Yes, I see where the problem might be. His father was already suffering from disappointing polling figures.

But there is another group, as there always is. These mostly unnamed advisers say that in the 21st century, “it is reckless to leave allegations unrefuted.” For this camp, there was something to be learned from Trump’s scandal playbook: talk louder, move faster, and punch harder. There is benefit in killing.”

Joe and son Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Following the Trump Playbook: Will Miracles Never End?

Hunter Biden is clearly a burden to his father, who tried very hard to wean him off crack and other drugs. It is said that he kept his father informed about his legal actions, which spilled over to his team. But at that point, it would be highly unethical for the President to do anything other than let his son make his own decisions. After all, the elder Biden has pledged not to get involved in his son’s legal matters, and he should consider the case — which also includes criminal charges being pursued by his own DOJ — radioactive.

Ever since the infamous laptop came to light in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign – largely ignored by the mainstream press for the next year and a half – Hunter has been the face of the scandal. Emails from that computer show that Hunter was well aware that his services were being sought overseas because of his last name. And Joe Biden, then the vice president, indulged in a few calls and at least two restaurant meals with Hunter’s business partners, even as he balked at the pleasantries. This was a clear display of Hunter’s dominance.

Recently, Hunter has sued Rudy Giuliani for allegedly hacking her computer, and sued the IRS for releasing her personal tax information. His ultra-aggressive attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a court filing that the gun charge against his client – ​​essentially lying about using drugs to buy a gun – was a vindictive act that amounted to selective prosecution. Was similar.

But despite a litany of allegations, Comer’s committee has been unable to prove that Joe Biden received a dime from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma or Hunter’s unethical buckraking work for China.

When the president’s brother James Biden, who has also been subpoenaed, paid Joe $200,000 in 2018, the panel tried to portray it as illegal money coming from China. But the Biden team called it repayment of a personal loan.

Hunter Biden clearly wants the public to have a chance to see his version of events. We’ll soon find out whether this is the wisest course of action.

