Hunter Biden sent monthly payments directly to Joe Biden from bank account for Chinese money, Comer reveals

Recently released bank records show Hunter Biden sent monthly payments to his father, President Joe Biden, from a bank account he used to receive money from Chinese business associates.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer shared a video on Monday on Twitter Redacted bank records reveal direct payments to Joe Biden from Hunter Biden’s Owasco PC Bank account. (RELATED: ‘Coordinated campaign’: Jim Jordan and James Comer fact check Hunter Biden’s lawyer in sharp rebuke)

🚨Breaking 🚨 Hunter Biden’s business unit, Owasco PC, made monthly payments directly to Joe Biden.

@RepJamesComer explains 👇 pic.twitter.com/7bXyGYmWVZ – Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) 4 December 2023

“Today, the House Oversight Committee is releasing subpoenaed bank records that show Hunter Biden’s business entity, Owasco PC, made monthly payments directly to Joe Biden. This was not a payment from Hunter Biden’s personal account, but an account for his corporation that received payments from China and other shady corners of the world,” Comer says in the video. Bank records show that payments have started from September 2018.

“The payments from Hunter’s business entity to Joe Biden are now part of a pattern that shows Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family’s influence peddling schemes.”

Amended Bank Records:

The September 2018 payment released by the Oversight Committee appears to be $1,380, the same amount Hunter Biden gave his father for reimbursement related to the Ford Raptor truck, according to an email from his abandoned laptop collection first reported by the Washington Examiner. Was reported. , Hunter Biden’s Ford Raptor appears to be insured by Joe Biden, according to a New York Post report of Hunter Biden’s bills based on laptop collection.

Comer subpoenaed the personal and business records of Hunter Biden and his uncle James Biden in late September following the first impeachment inquiry hearing for President Biden. They released bank records on November 1 showing how a $40,000 check was given to Joe Biden in September 2017 as a result of funds coming from China. (Related: Biden White House sends new impeachment inquiry to Democrats, talking points)

A Chinese firm sent $5 million to Hunter Biden’s firm Hudson West III in August 2017, soon after he set up a business entity with a Chinese business associate. According to bank records, Hunter Biden put $400,000 into his Owasco PC account and more than $130,000 into his other corporate accounts.

Next, Hunter Biden provided $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, the business account of James Biden and his wife Sarah Biden. Bank records show that James Biden and Sarah Biden put $50,000 into their personal accounts and then sent a check for $40,000 to Joe Biden.

The check given to Joe Biden is classified as loan repayment and the White House has done so Said The repeated checks were for the purpose of repaying the loan. According to an email dated November 29 reported by Comer, a bank investigator later flagged the money sent to Hudson West III and redirected it to Owasco PC.

Hunter Biden made just under $1 million from the Hudson West III arrangement in 2017, according to his failed guilty plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) for two tax misdemeanors. He admitted in court that he made money from the Hudson West III arrangement and received payments directly from Chinese infrastructure company CEFC before his plea deal failed. (RELATED: Hunter Biden said he was ‘office mates’ with Joe Biden and a Chinese business associate, emails show)

Special counsel David Weiss continues to investigate Biden’s taxes and has reportedly subpoenaed James Biden with the assistance of a California grand jury. (Related: Joe Biden aides, Democratic operatives reportedly divided over Hunter Biden’s legal strategy)

Comer in November subpoenaed Hunter Biden and James Biden to appear before the Oversight Committee for closed-door testimony. James Biden “signaled” his cooperation with the Oversight Committee subpoena, Comer said in November.

Hunter Biden’s defense attorney Abbey D. Lowell opposed the motion to have Hunter Biden drop the testimony and instead testify publicly. Comer rejected Lowell’s offer and demanded Hunter Biden appear for testimony before testifying in a public setting.

Comer is also seeking depositions from several former business associates of Hunter Biden, including Rob Walker, a business associate who received and distributed $3 million in payments from Chinese business associates, according to bank records released in March Was. (Related: House Republicans launch website with everything you need to know about Biden impeachment inquiry)

The documents show that over a three-month period in spring 2017, Walker made incremental payments into Owasco PC and other Biden family bank accounts.

Walker told the FBI that Joe Biden met with his son’s Chinese business associates at least once after the conclusion of his vice-presidency, according to a transcript of Walker’s December 2020 interview with federal agents. Before the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden falsely claimed that his son never received money from China.

According to the Washington Post, Hunter Biden’s legal team said in a recent memo, “There has not been a single financial transaction between President Biden and his son related to any of Hunter Biden’s business ventures or prior private commercial transactions.”

“Hunter Biden’s business transactions were legitimate and well documented in written agreements, and the transactions were legally tracked in the bank statements of his businesses.”

Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith are leading the impeachment inquiry into President Biden. So far, investigators have uncovered more than $24 million received from foreign sources by the Biden family and its business associates over a five-year period.

House Republicans are considering a floor vote on the impeachment inquiry to expand its scope.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.

This story has been updated to include more information about the payment Hunter made to Joe Biden.

Source: dailycaller.com