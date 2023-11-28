Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, leading to potentially high-stakes faceoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden offered to testify publicly before Congress on Tuesday in response to a subpoena from Republicans who are investigating nearly every aspect of his business dealings as they investigate his father, President Joe Biden. Were investigating impeachment against Biden.

The Democratic president’s son described the investigation as a “fishing expedition” and declined to testify behind closed doors, but said he would “answer any pertinent and relevant questions” before the House Oversight Committee next month, thereby potentially Higher risks may arise. encounter.

Representative James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, subpoenaed Hunter Biden in early November in the most aggressive step of the investigation yet and a move that tests the reach of Congress’s oversight powers. Comer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

So far, Republicans have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing. But lawmakers insist their evidence paints a disturbing picture of “influence” in the Biden family’s business dealings, particularly with foreign clients.

The subpoena demands Hunter Biden to appear before the Oversight Committee for testimony by mid-December. His uncle James Biden, as well as former business associate Rob Walker, were also subpoenaed the same day.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbey Lowell said in Tuesday’s letter that her client was “suspicious about your motives and objective,” but had previously offered to speak with the committee without receiving a response.

“Your hollow investigation has gone on for too long and is wasting many better used resources. It must end,” Lowell wrote. “All you will hear from those you have requested to testify or interview is that your allegations are baseless. However, the American people must see it for themselves.”

He offered to appear on December 13, the date mentioned in the summons, or on some other day in the next month.

The subpoena was strongly opposed by Democrats and the White House called for the subpoena to be withdrawn. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber wrote that the subpoenas are “irresponsible” and the product of an overzealous House GOP majority that has “weaponized Congress’s surveillance powers.”

Congressional Republicans are also investigating the Justice Department’s handling of the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. That long-running case was expected to end with a plea agreement, but it fell apart during a plea hearing in July.

Hunter Biden has now been charged with three firearms felonies related to the purchase of a gun in 2018, during which period he has admitted to being a drug addict. No new tax charges have been filed, but prosecutors have indicated they are possible in Washington or California, where he now lives.

,

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Source: apnews.com