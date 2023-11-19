Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits but considers inheritance tax cuts

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt argued he needs to make “difficult decisions” as he considers reducing welfare payments by billions while cutting inheritance tax to attract more traditional Tory voters.

But reports emerged that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his chancellor were considering cuts to income tax or national insurance at the 11th hour, after they were warned by the Northern Conservatives that Wednesday’s autumn statement would hit low-paid workers and businesses. should be focused on.

She was under pressure to appease the party’s right as Suella Braverman remained on the attack after her dismissal as Home Secretary, with Westminster observers suspecting she was playing a long game for a possible future leadership challenge.

Mr Hunt has hinted he could unveil tax cuts as he promises an “autumn statement for growth” and said there is now a “turning point for the economy” after inflation has halved.

But cutting inheritance tax while effectively cutting working-age welfare payments for millions will draw criticism for favoring the rich while society struggles.

Mr Hunt told broadcasters that “there is no precedential way of reducing the tax burden” and argued: “We need to take difficult decisions to reform the welfare state.”

Ministers usually use the September figure to account for inflation when increasing working-age benefits, which would mean a rise of 6.7%.

But Mr Hunt has not ruled out using the much lower October figure of 4.6%, which economists say would cut spending by around £3bn.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the savings will largely affect working-age households receiving disability or means-tested benefits.

(PA Graphics)

The Observer quoted John Stevenson, who chairs the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, as saying he supports inheritance reform, but warns that “any tax cuts at this time will not be aimed at businesses or low-paid people”. “

Former minister Jonathan Gullis, who is MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, said he believed inheritance tax “should eventually be abolished” but added that “now is the right time for this tax cut Not there”.

He argued that cutting the basic rate of income tax and increasing the 40p rate cap would help households “really feeling the pinch”.

Cutting inheritance tax – potentially by half – will be popular with the Tory right as Mr Sunak comes under increasing pressure from that wing of his party, but it will directly benefit only a small proportion of the public.

Only 4% of deaths in 2020/21 resulted in paying inheritance tax, with exemptions allowing many couples to pass on up to £1 million tax-free.

Lord Clarke said this is not the tax cut he would choose (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Hunt and the Prime Minister are considering last-minute cuts to income tax or National Insurance to boost growth and sway voters.

The newspaper also said he may defer the idea of ​​cutting inheritance tax until the spring budget, to avoid accusations he is giving gifts to the rich as many struggle.

Whitehall sources described the report as speculation.

A 40% inheritance tax is imposed on estates over £325,000, with an additional £175,000 passed directly to descendants for a main residence. But the Tories are said to be considering halving it before potentially promising to scrap it altogether in the next Tory manifesto, which could cost £7 billion a year in the short term.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the tax increases could amount to more than £15 billion by 2033.

Mr Hunt is set to announce that homes closest to new pylons and electricity substations could get up to £10,000 off their bills over a decade under plans aimed at boosting development.

However, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The plan will create a postcode lottery system leaving millions of households still facing high energy bills while others benefit.”

Mrs Braverman criticized Mr Sunak in an interview after he described people sleeping rough as a “lifestyle choice” and accused police of bias at pro-Palestine rallies, leading to her sacking.

He told the Mail on Sunday that the Prime Minister lacked “moral leadership” in last month’s March, accusing him of making “slow and timid statements”.

The former minister also said he had received “a copy” of the agreement he alleges he signed with Mr Sunak in return for his support in his bid to become prime minister last October.

But she wasn’t releasing it yet.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com