Hunt warns of ‘difficult decisions’ on benefits as inheritance tax cuts are considered

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said “difficult decisions” are needed to reform the welfare state as he looks to slash benefits by billions while cutting inheritance tax.

Mr Hunt hinted he could reduce duties on businesses as he gave his strongest signal yet in Wednesday’s autumn statement that he will use tax cuts to boost economic growth.

But cutting inheritance tax while effectively cutting working-age welfare payments for millions of people is sure to be criticized for favoring the rich while others struggle with a higher cost of living.

Speaking to broadcasters during a visit to Milton Keynes on Saturday, the Chancellor said: “You will have to wait until Wednesday to hear the decisions I have taken, but one thing I want to make very clear: there is no easy way to reduce Tax burden is not the way.

“We need to take difficult decisions to reform the welfare state.”

Ministers usually use the September figure to account for inflation when increasing working-age benefits, which would mean a rise of 6.7%.

But Mr Hunt has not ruled out using the much lower October figure of 4.6%, which economists say would cut spending by around £3bn.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, these savings would disproportionately affect working-age households receiving disability or means-tested benefits.

(PA Graphics)

The Disability Rights UK charity said that the “ongoing rhetoric” about benefits was “becoming persistent and, in an era of rising disability hate crime, unhelpful”.

Cutting inheritance tax – potentially by half – will be popular among the Tory right as Rishi Sunak comes under increasing pressure from that wing of his party, but it will directly benefit only a small section of the public.

Only 4% of deaths in 2020/21 resulted in paying inheritance tax, with exemptions allowing many couples to pass on up to £1 million tax-free.

Mr Hunt declined to comment on taxes on Saturday, but said he would “do nothing to jeopardize” the fight against inflation after the Prime Minister’s target of halving them this year was hit.

After using extremely cautious language in the past, Mr Hunt gave his strongest signal yet that he will unveil the tax cuts this week, telling the Telegraph they have “made massive changes”.

“This is an autumn statement for development, without prior consideration of the decisions taken by the Prime Minister and me. This is a turning point for the economy,” he said in the interview.

Asked if now was the time for economic growth, Mr Hunt said: “Yes, absolutely. In this moment. As a country we have to step up to this and I think we’ve got a big, big opportunity.”

He said: “The big message on tax cuts is that there is a way to reduce the tax burden and a Conservative government will take that path.”

Options for cutting inheritance tax – which is charged at 40% on estates over £325,000, with an additional £175,000 for a main residence passed to direct descendants – include reducing it by 50%, 30% or 20%. Doing is involved. many times.

Lord Clarke said this is not the tax cut he would choose (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Tories are said to be considering scrapping it altogether as an election manifesto next year, which could cost £7 billion a year in the short term.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that the tax increases could amount to more than £15 billion by 2033.

Conservative former Chancellor Lord Clarke said the move would be welcomed by Tory MPs as the party trails Labor by more than 20 points in the polls, but others would find it “appalling”.

Mr Hunt said there was “no easy way to reduce the tax burden”, as he stressed the need for “more productive public services”.

On Saturday, he visited the hub of police, ambulance and fire services and announced plans to increase productivity by using technology, including AI, to reduce administrative workload.

Mr Hunt also indicated he would speak at the Confederation of British Industry’s annual conference on Monday, which would be a major boost for the embattled body.

The chancellor said in April that there was “no point” in engaging with the CBI as dozens of its members were leaving it over allegations of sexual misconduct and rape.

But following the change in leadership, Mr Hunt indicated the Government would re-normalise relations before delivering an “autumn statement for growth”.

“And so, if we want to grow the economy, we will listen to all the bodies that represent businesses, whether it’s the CBI or Make UK or the FSB representing small businesses.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com