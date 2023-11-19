Jeremy Hunt has raised hopes with his autumn statement that he will cut taxes on businesses to boost growth, but played down the prospects of an income tax cut.

The Chancellor repeatedly warned against changes that could fuel inflation, fueling speculation that taxes on work could be cut as he seeks to prevent prices rising again.

He suggested during a round of broadcast interviews ahead of Wednesday’s fiscal package that the individual tax burden would not be reduced “overnight”.

Mr Hunt made clear his “priority is to support British business” after promising an “autumn statement for growth”.

Amid unease from some Tories over the potential move, his Labor shadow Rachel Reeves warned it would be wrong to cut inheritance tax during a living wage crisis.

He also warned that if Mr Hunt goes ahead and squeezes billions of dollars out of benefit payments, as is being considered, there will be a “gradual decline in people’s incomes”.

Mr Hunt announced he wanted to “reduce our tax burden” as he struck a positive tone after a year of urging austerity while struggling to halve the inflation rate.

“I think it’s important to have a productive, dynamic, fast economy that you inspire people to work, inspire people to take the risks that we need,” he told Sky’s Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips. Is.”

He did not rule out any specific changes, including most controversially an inheritance tax, saying “everything is on the table in the autumn statement”.

He stressed that “low taxes are essential for economic growth”.

The Chancellor made it clear to Times Radio that his “priority is to support British business” and “unlock growth”.

Asked whether the high pressure of income tax could be reduced, he stressed the need to act “responsibly”.

“I want to show people a way to reduce taxes. But we also want to be honest with people, it’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “It requires enormous discipline year after year.”

Mr Hunt said he would not take any action that would “jeopardise” the fight against inflation, which is above the desired 4.6%, although it has halved over the past year.

“The one thing we will not do is give any kind of tax cut that will fuel inflation. We’ve worked all this hard, we’re not going to waste it,” he told Sky, playing down hopes of cuts to income tax or national insurance.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com