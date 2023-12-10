Hunt has 'headroom for an extra £10 billion' for pre-election tax cuts

Mr Hunt is boosted by lower gilt yields and predictions of interest rate cuts – Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Jeremy Hunt has ample scope to cut taxes by at least £10 billion before the next election as borrowing costs are falling.

Economists said the Chancellor was encouraged by low gilt yields and expected the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates by next summer.

This is leading to speculation that Mr Hunt will have the option of cutting income tax by a penny during his spring budget, which would lead to less spending on Britain’s huge debt interest bill.

UK benchmark 10-year gilt yields fell below 4 per cent last week and have fallen by almost half a percentage point since Mr Hunt delivered his autumn statement in November.

Investors are also betting that interest rates set by Threadneedle Street will be closer to 3.5% over five years rather than 4%.

Goldman Sachs said on Sunday it expects Governor Andrew Bailey to announce the bank’s first rate cut in August, with further cuts expected at every policy meeting through mid-2025.

Capital Economics said the decline would help reduce Britain’s debt interest bill and increase the chances that Mr Hunt will meet his debt reduction target by the end of the decade.

Ruth Gregory, former economist at the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) at Capital Economics, said: “Overall, this can be expected to reduce borrowing by around £12 billion by 2028-29. Public sector current receipts are down by around £1.2 billion, but debt interest expenditure is down by around £13.8 billion.

“Assuming that the measures remain in place and everything else remains the same, we estimate that headroom could increase from £13 billion to around £24.5 billion, an increase of £11.5 billion compared to the Chancellor’s main financial rule.”

Ms Gregory said Mr Hunt could cut taxes by more than £10bn while maintaining some headroom. Cutting income tax by one penny would cost around £7 billion a year while abolishing inheritance tax would cost around £8.4 billion.

The Chancellor is also expected to cancel a 5p rise in fuel duty due next April, which will cost around £6bn a year.

Capital Economics believes the Treasury could get an even bigger windfall in the March budget if the January pay deal is bigger than expected.

Mr Gregory said: “If we are right, this would correspond to an even bigger buffer of around £35bn against the Chancellor’s main financial rule.”

High inflation amid a six-year freeze in the income tax threshold has forced workers to hand over more of their salary increases to the tax authorities, which has pulled people into higher tax brackets.

The new forecasts come as the Bank of England prepares to keep interest rates at the current level of 5.25 per cent this week at the final meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) this year.

Traders have also started betting on interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) as the economic outlook remains bleak across the continent.

Official data this week is expected to show Britain’s economy shrank in October, although the country is expected to avoid falling into recession at the end of the year.

The Bank’s policymakers are likely to use this week’s meeting to dismiss predictions of a rate cut, as Britain’s inflation remained at 4.6 percent in October – more than double the country’s target.

Despite the bank’s message, Andrew Goodwin, chief UK economist at Oxford Economics, said the Chancellor would be under pressure to cut taxes further before next year’s election.

Mr Goodwin also believes betting on lower gilt yields and a rate cut before the end of next year would give Mr Hunt about £9 billion more to cut taxes in the spring, if nothing else changes. Is.

He said the Chancellor was already laying the groundwork for pre-election tax cuts: “Mr Hunt’s big problem is that any tax increase he announces in the Budget will either have an impact too quickly or not enough. It would be interesting for voters to give them credit even if they haven’t seen an impact on their wallets.

“It would probably lead him to income taxes.”

Ms Gregory agreed that Mr Hunt and Rishi Sunak would support “headline-grabbing measures that make voters feel the immediate benefits of helping at the polls”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com